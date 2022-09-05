Bret Harte Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place Oct. 8

After a three-year hiatus, Bret Harte Union High School is pleased to reinstate the Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
The committee will celebrate 10 student athletes, one coach, one team and a friend as the 2021 induction class, in addition to six student athletes, one coach, one team and a friend as the 2022 induction class. Due to COVID-19, the committee was unable to select and induct a class in 2020.
Athletic Hall of Fame individual inductees were considered primarily on their achievements as high school student-athletes and coaches while at Bret Harte. Character values during and after their high school years are a major consideration.
This year’s highlighted inductee is legendary coach, Rich Cathcart, who will be inducted in both the Class of 2021 and 2022; in 2021 as the head coach of the 1984-85 boys’ basketball team and this year as a coach. He was inducted in 2018 as a student athlete. Cathcart was a three-sport athlete during his four years at Bret Harte until he graduated in 1967.
Cathcart returned to Bret Harte five years later to teach science, social studies and physical education, as well as coach under longtime coach Hal Clements. Cathcart finished his football coaching career after 27 seasons, with a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV section championship under the leadership of Clements. He finished his football coaching career in 1995 as the head coach, logging two playoff appearances during his six-year tenure as varsity football head coach.
After assisting the boys’ basketball program for two years, Cathcart earned the varsity head coaching position in 1975, which he held for 25 seasons. Under Cathcart’s leadership, the boys’ basketball program reached the section playoffs 19 times, earned eight Mother Lode League championships and clinched a section championship title in 1985. He returned frequently to assist the program after his tenure through 2017.
One of Cathcart’s greatest legacies at Bret Harte was the establishment of the boys and girls golf programs. In 1986, responding to the need, he started the boys’ golf program. Thirty-five years later, Cathcart retired from boys’ golf with four division titles, 17 league titles and 101 consecutive wins from 2007-2014. In 1999, he began the girls golf program, which he led until 2018 and logged two division titles and 10 League championships.
In 2018, Cathcart was inducted into the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame for a lifetime of dedication to educational athletics, as well as the Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame as a student-athlete.
Joining Cathcart is the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which includes Steve Berry, Class of 1976; Jerry Middleton, Class of 1982; Ginger Ward, Class of 1984; Vince Strange, Class of 1987; Danielle Shinn Hardcastle, Class of 1997; Bri Bales Inks, Class of 2002; Marianne Madsen, Class of 2006; Kyle Inks, Class of 2007; Matt Airola, Class of 2010; Harry Auten, coach; Bob and Darlene Sanders, friend; and the 1984-85 Boys Basketball team, led by Cathcart.
The Bret Harte Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes Arthur “Sonny” Canepa, Class of 1959; Ed Barnett, Class of 1967; Archie “Chip” Barnett, Class of 1980; Emily Bergstrom Guinnip, Class of 1997; Brett Downey, Class of 2008; Rich Cathcart, coach; Bill Waid, friend.
Dinner tickets are $50 and are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased weekdays in the Bret Harte school office between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or online at gofan.co/app/events/672186. Online service fees apply. For more information, go to the Athletics Hall of Fame webpage at http://bhhs-bhuhsd-ca.schoolloop.com/athletichalloffame or call Bret Harte Athletics at (209) 736-8348.