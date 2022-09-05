Bret Harte Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place Oct. 8

After a three-year hiatus, Bret Harte Union High School is pleased to reinstate the Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.

The committee will celebrate 10 student athletes, one coach, one team and a friend as the 2021 induction class, in addition to six student athletes, one coach, one team and a friend as the 2022 induction class. Due to COVID-19, the committee was unable to select and induct a class in 2020.

