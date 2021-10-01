Bullfrogs show no fear when facing Bears

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs put together another strong outing in front of its hometown fans for a third straight victory. Bret Harte topped the Summerville Bears in three sets (25-11, 25-6 and 25-12) Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It was great to be running on all cylinders again,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We were able to consistently and effectively put away balls to earn our points. We ‘bettered the ball’ each contact and look forward to a couple of big games next week.”
Sommer Good recorded two aces and six digs; sophomore Chase Silva had a team-high 11 kills; senior Cierra Gilbert was 50 for 50 passing with 27 assists; junior Kenna Williams had four kills; junior Aariah Fox had 10 kills, two aces and eight digs; senior Trianna Jordan had four blocks; and senior Jaycee Davey had three aces and four digs.
Bret Harte will next take on Calaveras at 6 p.m., Oct. 5 in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs have a one-game lead over Calaveras in the standings and currently is in second place in the Mother Lode League.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte's JV team remained undefeated with a 25-13, 25-18 win over Summerville.