Season finale ends with Calaveras falling to Argonaut 2-0

In the final soccer game of the 2021 season, the Calaveras High School girls’ team was unable to put any goals on the board and lost 2-0 to the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday evening in Jackson.
Argonaut scored once in the first half and then added its second goal following a break away in the final 40 minutes. Calaveras had its chances to score, but couldn’t come up with the perfect shot.
“In the beginning of both halves, we were the stronger team and put more pressure on their defense and the game was played on their side of the field,” Calaveras co-head coach Matt Simpson said. “We just couldn't find the back of the net.”
Calaveras finishes the season with an overall record of 3-6-1.