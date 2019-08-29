Bullfrogs fall to Bears by only one stroke

Losing is always tough, but losing by just one stroke is heartbreaking. The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team suffered its first heartbreaking loss of the year as they were defeated by just one stroke by the Summerville Bears.
On a warm afternoon, Bret Harte lost 259-260 Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“It was a very close match,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “They gave it their all, but just fell short.”
Leading the way and earning medalist honors was senior Emma Canepa, who shot a 48. Behind Canepa was Sophia Ruff, 63; Carly Hickman, 67; and Mackenzie Carrol and Makenna Robertson each shot an 82.
Bret Harte (1-2) will return to the links on Sept. 3 to host Sonora in Angels Camp.