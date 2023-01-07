Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs

There are a number of tough ways to lose a basketball game. There could be a made or missed shot at the buzzer. There could be a costly turnover. Or there could be a controversial foul called.
But perhaps at the top of the list of tough ways to lose is by leading heading into the fourth quarter and not scoring a single point in those final eight minutes of play. Well, being shut out in the final period is exactly what happened to the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team in the opening game of the Mother Lode League season.
The Bullfrogs had a slim 30-27 lead after three quarters against the Argonaut Mustangs. The 30 points that Bret Harte entered the fourth quarter with on the scoreboard did not change the rest of the night.
Bret Harte dropped its first game of league play in a 37-30 defeat to Argonaut on Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“We had a lead going into the fourth quarter and we just couldn't execute,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “I take the blame. We didn’t prepare enough for the 2-3 zone like we should have yesterday. We’ve been working on some other things that I thought we needed to work on and that’s on me. We knew that we struggled against the zone and I’m sure that we’ll see zone all year. I’ll take that blame.”
The loss is Bret Harte’s 11th of the season. Of those 11 losses, Bret Harte has been defeated by seven points or fewer four times. So, while his team is not capturing the victories, Barnett’s boys are battling and are competing for four quarters. Barnett hopes that eventually, the score at the end of the game will be in Bret Harte’s favor.
“We play the game to at least be in it to have a chance at the end,” Barnett said. “This is game 19 and we are still trying to figure out how to jell as a group and some guys are still trying to find their roles. What it is showing is that we can compete with all these teams who we are playing and hopefully the younger kids are seeing that.”
The Bullfrogs were without senior Caden Apley, who missed the matchup with Argonaut because of an injury. Apley’s presence in the paint and his overall enthusiasm was desperately missed.
“It affects things,” Barnett said about not having Apley. “He played a great game on Wednesday, and I didn’t even notice the injury until I talked to him on Thursday. He’s our biggest player and he’s a guy who scores a lot around the basket, but he also brings a ton of energy. Even tonight, he was on the bench with a ton of energy. That is something that we definitely missed.”
Bret Harte scored nearly half of its points in the first quarter. The Bullfrogs started the game on fire and jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 2:30 to play in the opening period. Argonaut mounted a comeback and even with the Mustangs ending the quarter on a 7-3 run, Bret Harte led 14-9 after the opening eight minutes. The Bullfrogs got five points from junior Jacob Archer, four points from senior Carston Weidmann, three points from freshman Tumiso Owens and two points from senior Jonah Melton-Cato.
After a strong first quarter, the Bullfrogs slowed down offensively in the second. Owens, Melton-Cato and senior Nathan Reeves all scored two points, while Argonaut countered with 11 and at the midway point, the game was tied at 20-20.
The Bullfrogs looked as if they got out of their offensive funk in the third quarter. Weidmann and Owens both made a basket in traffic and Archer scored six points, which included an and-1 basket that drew loud cheers from the Bret Harte student section. With 1:58 to play in the third quarter, Archer scored his 11th point of the game and that was the final point Bret Harte got the rest of the night.
Bret Harte took its 30-27 lead into the fourth quarter and got outscored 10-0 in the final eight minutes. Not only did the Bullfrogs not score in the fourth quarter, but they also didn’t even attempt a free throw. Bret Harte took a total of six free throws in the game, while Argonaut attempted 22.
Owens finished the night with seven points; Archer had a team-high 11 points; Weidmann scored six points; Melton-Cato finished with four points; and Reeves had two points in the loss.
Bret Harte (8-11, 0-1 MLL) will try to get into the win column when it takes on the Sonora Wildcats on Tuesday in Sonora.
“We have to just go one game at a time and hopefully, we can come back on Tuesday,” Barnett said.
