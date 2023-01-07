Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs
Buy Now

There are a number of tough ways to lose a basketball game. There could be a made or missed shot at the buzzer. There could be a costly turnover. Or there could be a controversial foul called.

But perhaps at the top of the list of tough ways to lose is by leading heading into the fourth quarter and not scoring a single point in those final eight minutes of play. Well, being shut out in the final period is exactly what happened to the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team in the opening game of the Mother Lode League season.

Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs
Buy Now
Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs
Buy Now
Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs
Buy Now
Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs
Buy Now
Bullfrogs are held scoreless in the 4th quarter in home loss to Mustangs
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.