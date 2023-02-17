Bullfrogs outscore Ripon Christian 32-11 in the second half to pick up a D5 playoff victory
Bret Harte beat Ripon Christian 57-30 on Thursday night in Angels Camp. 

Halftime can either be a good or a bad thing, depending on how a game is starting to shake out. For the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team, the halftime break was exactly what they needed.

After a tough opening 16 minutes of play against the No. 8 Ripon Christian Knights in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoff, No. 1 Bret Harte had just a six-point lead.

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri looks to pass in the first quarter against Ripon Christian. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox led the Bullfrogs with 15 points and also had eight steals. 
Bret Harte's defense limited Ripon Christian to six points in the third quarter and five in the fourth. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma shoots in traffic. 
Bret Harte's Aariah Fox, 5, and Kadyn Rolleri combined for 13 steals. 
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham talks to his players. 
