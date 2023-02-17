Bullfrogs outscore Ripon Christian 32-11 in the second half to pick up a D5 playoff victory

Halftime can either be a good or a bad thing, depending on how a game is starting to shake out. For the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team, the halftime break was exactly what they needed.
After a tough opening 16 minutes of play against the No. 8 Ripon Christian Knights in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoff, No. 1 Bret Harte had just a six-point lead.
When the Bullfrogs came out of the locker room to start the second half, they returned to the floor and completely dominated the Knights in the final 16 minutes. Bret Harte outscored Ripon Christian 32-11 in the second half and ended the game with a 57-30 victory on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The win not only allows Bret Harte a chance to play in the semifinal game, but it also qualifies the Bullfrogs for the state playoffs. After missing her entire junior year because of an injury, Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri was thrilled to not only pick up a playoff victory, but to also punch a ticket to the state playoffs.
“It means a lot to me to qualify for the state playoffs, especially after missing last year,” Rolleri said. “I’m very excited to experience it and couldn’t have a better group of girls to go into the playoffs with. I'm proud of our team and all of our accomplishments.”
Unlike the majority of her teammates, Rolleri had never experienced a postseason game before. And like anyone trying to reach the section title game, there were some nerves that were difficult for Rolleri to shake before the game started.
“I was oddly very nervous coming onto the court, even after halftime, I walked back out with the feeling I had when starting the game,” Rolleri said. “But once the ball was live, I just knew that I had to play, and those feelings went away.”
Unlike Rolleri, Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox knows all that comes with being in the postseason. Not only was Fox a key member of the 2022 squad who played for a section championship and later won a state playoff game, but she was also a member of Bret Harte's outstanding volleyball team, who won a number of tight section playoff games, along with two state playoff games.
Having that prior playoff experience helped Fox when taking on Ripon Christian.
“I think having previous playoff experience did in fact help with the game tonight, but I think practicing really hard for the past week-and-a-half and putting in the work is what really determined the win tonight,” Fox said. “We did start off slow, but then once we got our rhythm, everything turned out just fine.”
Bret Harte started the night by outscoring Ripon Christian 11-7 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs scored 14, while the Knights responded with 12 and at halftime, Bret Harte led 25-19.
Bret Harte’s defense set the tone in the second half. The Bullfrogs forced many turnovers, which resulted in points on the other end. Fox finished the night with eight steals, while Rolleri recorded five and junior Chase Silva had three. With the defense limiting Ripon Christian to just six points in the third quarter, the Bullfrogs scored 13 to push their lead to 38-25 heading into the final eight minutes of play. In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte exploded for 19 points and held the Knights to five.
Fox scored a team-high 15 points and had three rebounds, eight steals and two assists; Silva scored 11 points and had five rebounds, three steals and two assists; senior Ashlin Arias had seven points, one rebound and two steals; junior Makenna Tutthill had seven points, three rebounds and two steals; freshman Maddie Kane had five points, four boards, two steals and one assist; freshman Bailey Eltringham had three points; junior Sophie Bouma had three points, one rebound and two steals; Rolleri had two points, one rebound and five steals; senior Mackenzie Carroll had two points and one rebound; and senior CJ DesBouillons had two points and two rebounds.
“The ladies played great, and we got contributions from everyone,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said.
All that is standing in front of Bret Harte and a return trip to the section championship game is Big Valley Christian. No. 4 Big Valley Christian held on to beat No. 5 Millennium 34-31 on Thursday night. Big Valley Christian is 21-6 overall and went 9-2 in league play.
This will be the first time that Bret Harte and Big Valley Christian have met since pre-2004. The Bullfrogs are 7-2 on their home floor, while the Lions are 7-2 on the road. Bret Harte and Big Valley Christian have played three common opponents this season, which includes Millennium, Summerville and Ripon Christian. Bret Harte beat Summerville twice and both Millennium and Ripon Christian once, while Big Valley Christian went 2-2 against Millennium, 1-1 against Summerville and lost its only meeting with Ripon Christian.
With the way her team is playing and what’s at stake, Fox feels good heading into the matchup with Big Valley Christian.
“Our team chemistry is the best it’s been all season and I think it’s because of how much we want a section championship,” Fox said. “We all are having a great time and enjoying every minute we can get.”
No. 1 Bret Harte will host No. 4 Big Valley Christian at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Angels Camp. The winner of Bret Harte vs. Big Valley Christian will take on the winner of No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 3 Bear River for the D5 section championship on Feb. 25 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Scores: No. 1 Bret Harte 57, No. 8 Ripon Christian 30; No. 2 Valley Christian 76, No. 7 Woodland Christian 35; No. 3 Bear River 76, No. 6 Fortune Early College 37; No. 4 Big Valley Christian 34, No. 5 Millennium 31.