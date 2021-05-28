No shortage of runs in 20-1 Calaveras softball victory

In the final road game of the year, the Calaveras High School softball team had another huge offensive explosion. Calaveras smacked 17 hits, which included six doubles, one triple and four home runs in a 20-1 thumping of the Amador Buffaloes Friday afternoon in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras scored four times in both the first and second and then added six in the third and three in the fourth and fifth. Amador scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth.
Junior catcher Emily Johnson had a strong day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and knocked in six runs and scored three times. Sophomore Bailie Clark recorded two home runs and a double, while older sister Madison had a home run and a triple.
Calaveras senior Angelina DeLeon went 4 for 4 with two doubles, had three RBIs, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs; Bailie Clark scored four times, stole two bags and knocked in two; Reese Mossa had a double and two RBIs; Camryn Harvey had an RBI and scored a run; Madison Clark scored five times and had one RBI; senior Destiney Key walked twice and scored twice; and junior Randi Adams scored once and walked twice in the 19-run win.
Sophomore pitcher Macy Villegas picked up the win in the circle, going four innings, giving up one hit and one unearned run. Harvey pitched an inning of relief and struck out two.
Calaveras has now outscored its opponents 208-35 in 14 games for an average score of 14.8-2.5 per game.
Calaveras (14-0 Mother Lode League) will try to clinch a perfect season as it hosts the Bret Harte Bullfrogs at 5 p.m., Tuesday in San Andreas.