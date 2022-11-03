Just one bad hole can ruin a scorecard and a pocketbook
On Oct. 25, senior golfers competed in a game of low net at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. As several found out, it is a game where one bad hole can destroy your chances of a monetary reward. It was a wild day for members of the red flight, especially as play resembled a pinball machine with shots ricocheting from tree to tree, bouncing off rocks and fences, and hitting fellow golfers. Who says golf is not a dangerous sport? 

Harry Kious survived to garner his second consecutive first-place finish after returning from a recent illness. His welcome back is now somewhat subdued. George Dillon took second and after a milestone birthday, issued words of advice to several golfers, “Don’t always believe what you think.” The crown prince landed in a third-place tie after having listened to the buzz about his fabulous putting exhibition last week. His score was matched by the flight’s top-rated golfer, dog-lover Steve Weyrauch. Steve never cusses over a bad shot; he just howls. 

