Just one bad hole can ruin a scorecard and a pocketbook

On Oct. 25, senior golfers competed in a game of low net at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. As several found out, it is a game where one bad hole can destroy your chances of a monetary reward. It was a wild day for members of the red flight, especially as play resembled a pinball machine with shots ricocheting from tree to tree, bouncing off rocks and fences, and hitting fellow golfers. Who says golf is not a dangerous sport?
Harry Kious survived to garner his second consecutive first-place finish after returning from a recent illness. His welcome back is now somewhat subdued. George Dillon took second and after a milestone birthday, issued words of advice to several golfers, “Don’t always believe what you think.” The crown prince landed in a third-place tie after having listened to the buzz about his fabulous putting exhibition last week. His score was matched by the flight’s top-rated golfer, dog-lover Steve Weyrauch. Steve never cusses over a bad shot; he just howls.
In the White Tee flight, past club champ Al Liberato celebrated his first-place finish with his brand-new mini dachshund. A question he has no intention of asking his wife is, “Which one of us is the cutest?” Retired longshoreman Ken Jones took second and drives now to see how fast his car-goes. September’s third-leading money winner, Matt Theodore, wound up alone in third. There was a traffic jam as a four-way tie ensued for fourth amongst Dave Mullen, rambunctious Ron Bassett, Louis Luna and Russell Hart.
In the Gold Tees Flight, A.D. Hawkins continued his good play from last week’s scramble competition to land in first. September’s leading money winner, Gabe Karam, added to his grandchildren’s trust fund as he took second. At this rate, they will be jet setters at a very young age. Always lurking around the winner’s circle was Orv Pense, who claimed third. Dan Borges, who raised cattle in his day, and Ray Delarosa, who ate a lot of them, tied for fourth.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 2 from the whites, Roger Ladd was the only one to hit the green and thus earned first- and second-place money, as did Louis Luna on No. 13. From the golds, Frank Elizondo had the shot-of-the-day (2 feet, 7 inches) to easily beat Borges. From the reds, St. Jon Foucrault continued his miraculous shots and beat out Earl Watkins. Watkins was disappointed, as last Wednesday he made his first ever hole-in-one (No. 8) and then repeated that dream by making another one on Friday (No. 4). He just assumed this trend would continue.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 from the whites, Karam trumped Delarossa, who used a lefty golf ball to take second. From the reds, Jack Cox and David Bockman salvaged a bad golfing day by taking first and second.