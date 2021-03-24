Cross country season comes to a close at Frogtown

For the first time all year, all six Mother Lode League cross country teams were able to compete at the same place on the same day. However, not all runners were allowed to run at the same time.
At Wednesday’s Mother Lode League cross country finals, Calaveras, Amador and Argonaut raced one another and then vacated the premises. With those three schools gone, Bret Harte, Summerville and Sonora had their turn to run their final race of the year. At the end of the second race, the times were compared and final places were set.
“I think it went very smoothly today,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “It is different having heats in cross country, where you are running three schools and then another three schools. The one thing that we did is we didn’t announce what the times were from the first heat, so that the second heat didn’t have an advantage and everyone just ran as best as they could.”
Race No. 1
The afternoon began with Calaveras taking on Argonaut and Amador with all runners competing at the same time in a 3-mile race. The first male runner to cross the finish line was Calaveras senior Jamie Espiritu, who had a time of 18:32. In what was his first—and only—race of his senior year, Espiritu was pleased to get the opportunity to run for Calaveras one final time.
“I came out here because I love sports; it’s my passion,” said Espiritu, who one day earlier played an entire 80-minute soccer game against Summerville. “I didn’t know how I was going to run. I only had five days of running but overall, I feel great.”
Finishing right behind Espiritu was teammate Nic Moore in 18:34. The only other male Calaveras runner was sophomore Ethan Lynn, who ran his first varsity race of the season. Lynn finished in 22:37.
In the girls’ race, Katarina Borchin finished her outstanding Calaveras career with another first-place finish. Borchin crossed the finish line in 20:36, which was nearly 40 seconds ahead of Argonaut’s Anna Rose, who placed second.
“It was really fun and I knew it was my last race, so I just wanted to give it all I had,” Borchin said. “The course was a little muddy, but the hills were fun. It’s always a love-hate relationship with them. I really do love this course.”
Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit was pleased with the aggressive style of running he saw from Borchin in her final cross country race.
“She took charge of today’s race and that’s not just a natural thing for her to do,” Avrit said. “She went out and took it and put herself in some hurt, but was willing to do that. She ran really well. It would have been fun to have all the girls together from the second race and this race, but that’s how it was.”
Calaveras’ Sage Miller placed fifth overall (23:06) and was followed by teammates Emma Allende (24:06), Grace Damin (24:48) and Jillian Damin (29:36).
Race No. 2
The second race of the afternoon featured Bret Harte, Summerville and Sonora. However, there was one red singlet representing Calaveras and that was worn by junior Garrett Hesser. The original plan was for Hesser to run with his team in the first race, but Calaveras athletic director Mike Koepp suggested a few days before the meet that Hesser run in the second race, which just so happened to feature the top male runners in the league.
Avrit did not have any issues with the idea.
“I’m very happy for Garrett and the opportunity to mix it up,” Avrit said. “That’s what he wants to do and he worked hard to have that opportunity.”
Hesser wanted to race against the best and that’s exactly what he got. Sonora’s Adin Dibble was the runner to beat and nobody was able to do it. Dibble crossed the finish line in 16:00, which gave him the best overall time for the day. Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez placed second (17:02) and Hesser was third (17:05).
The first Bullfrog to finish was Winter Whittle and his final time was 17:57.
“I was really happy with today’s race,” Whittle said. “I came in knowing that the guys ahead of me were in really good shape, so I just tried to hold on to them through two miles. Kyle (Smith, of Sonora) was right behind me and was pushing me. I felt good today.”
After Whittle, Bret Harte had four runners cross the finish line, led by Jordan Smith (19:24), followed by Matteo Arce (25:26), Korlan Gibson (25:46) and Seth Martin (27:03).
“I was really pleased that the boys were able to keep a team going with five runners,” Johnson said. “There are a few of them who are still quite young and can improve on their cross country ability. They are primarily track runners. We just hope they keep having fun and can recruit some of their friends and we can have an even stronger team next year.”
The girls’ race belonged to Sonora’s Brie Personius, who placed first in 19:58. Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez finished second (20:02) and Bret Harte sophomore Kadyn Rolleri (21:29) placed third. The Bullfrogs got back-to-back finishes from the freshman duo of Addison Heermance (22:06) and Taylee McDaniel (24:28) and Nina Hollars finished in 28:23. Heermance was one of the runners who really impressed Johnson.
“She ran amazing today,” Johnson said. “To run almost the same time that she ran on the flat course here at Frogtown on a hilly course just blew my mind. She’s talented, has been running consistently, is a great athlete to coach and I think her consistency and calm attitude has really paid off.”
Final standings
At the conclusion of the second race, the times were compared and a final list was presented. For the boys, the top-5 finishers were: Dibble (16:00); Vasquez (17:02); Hesser (17:05); Whittle (17:57); and Kyle Smith (18:08).
And for the girls, the top-5 finishers were: Personius (19:58); Vasquez (20:02); Borchin (20:36); Rose (21:15); and Rolleri (21:29).