Bullfrogs pick up big road win over Linden

LINDEN – Six games into the season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team needed something to feel good about. Heading into the opening round of the 12th Annual Linden Lady Lions Invitational, the Bullfrogs were 1-5 and fresh off a rather forgetful 61-17 home loss to El Dorado Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte has suffered blowout losses, as well as close heartbreakers, like a 41-39 overtime loss to Summerville. If there was ever a time to pick up a win, Thursday night was it and Bret Harte stepped up and defeated former Mother Lode League foe Linden 55-35.
“We needed this game for confidence more than anything,” Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said. “When we start games in a positive way like we did tonight with energy and we get a couple of baskets in, it turns our whole demeanor around as a basketball team and we play much better.”
Bret Harte had two players finish with double-doubles, as freshman Aariah Fox scored 10 and had 13 rebounds and junior Jaden Arias had 10 points and 10 boards. Eight of Arias’ points came in the third quarter and they all came after pulling down an offensive rebound.
“She’s been working so hard in practice in getting strong rebounds and putting them back up for some points,” Hodson said. “She’s going to be really important to us this season.”
With Linden leading 2-0 early, Arias tied the game with her first basket of the night. Bret Harte then added 11 more points and finished the first quarter with a 13-2 lead. Fox scored six points in the opening eight minutes and Shayna Wakefield scored four.
Linden got some offensive production in the second quarter, but Bret Harte was able to hold on to its lead. Junior Makenna Grotto scored back-to-back baskets and Cierra Gilbert followed with a baseline runner to give the Bullfrogs a 19-6 advantage with 3:40 to play in the first half. Grotto added one more basket and junior Haylee Maddeaux scored in the paint and Bret Harte led 23-13 at halftime.
Arias had her best quarter of the year in the third, putting up eight points, but it was Wakefield who made the thrilling shot. With time about to expire in the quarter, Bret Harte quickly moved the ball up the floor and Wakefield got her hands on it with three seconds left on the clock. She turned around right behind the 3-point line and put up a shot that was perfect.
“That was very fun,” Wakefield said of her shot from downtown. “I didn’t think I was that far away from the key, but I guess I was, and I just went for it.”
Wakefield took the initiative and finished the night with nine points off the bench and was one of the players Hodson didn’t want to take off the floor.
“She played unbelievable today,” Hodson said. “She talked, hustled her butt off and was key for us when we didn’t have our initial starters in the game. It got to the point where I just left her in there and let her run because she dominated.”
Leading 44-21 in the fourth quarter, Bret Harte added 11 points in the final eight minutes, which included a 3-point basket from freshman Kyla Kirk.
Fox finished the night with 10 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three assists; Arias had 10 points; 10 boards and two steals; Wakefield had nine points and four steals; Grotto had six points, six rebounds and one assist; Maddeaux had six points; three rebounds; two steals and one assist; Kirk had five points, three boards and two steals; Kalah Casey had five points and five rebounds; Gilbert had four points; two boards and one assist; and Tiana Bennett had three rebounds, two points and one steal.
“It was so much better tonight because our communication was better and we were finally working as more of a team,” Wakefield said.
Bret Harte (2-6) returns to the tournament to play at 8 p.m. Friday night.
“Hopefully we can keep this positive energy rolling into tomorrow's game,” Hodson said.