Popular Death Ride returns after 2020 postponement

After having the 2020 ride postponed, the 40th Anniversary Death Ride – Tour of the California Alps will return July 17 in Markleeville. The Death Ride is a fundraiser for the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce and several community organizations.
As many as 2,500 cyclists will attempt to make the ride that covers over 100 miles and 14,000 feet of vertical climbing, all in one day.
Originally coined the “Markleeville Alpine Challenge” in 1978, the ride has been recognized as one of the most challenging endurance events in cycling history. Based in the mountains of Alpine County, the annual ride has threaded its way through several different routes over the years. This year, organizers are unveiling the newest route featuring Monitor Pass (8,314 feet), Ebbetts Pass (8,730 feet), and the Pacific Grade (8,050 feet).
Bringing the Death Ride back to its roots, this year’s event is led by Curtis Fong, the founder of Bike the West and original director of the Death Ride from 1984-1995. Fong has a 28-year reputation of producing bicycling events at Lake Tahoe.
“The Death Ride has always had a special place in my heart,” Fong said, “Having helped start and build it in its early years, and now with the opportunity to once again direct this awesome ride, I feel I have come full circle.”
Those who complete all of the climbs and return to the finish line within the 13-hour timeframe may purchase the sought-after Death Ride – Tour of the California Alps 40th Anniversary finisher’s jersey. All athletes, their families and spectators are encouraged to join at the finish line for food, photos, camaraderie, and to visit expo booths and sponsors.
Travelers on July 17 should note the road closures in Alpine and Mono counties from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highway 89/Monitor Pass from Markleeville to the junction of Highway 395 in Coleville will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12 noon, and Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass from Markleeville to the eastern end of Lake Alpine will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For updates, visit deathride.com or the Facebook page at Death Ride – Tour of the California Alps