Bullfrogs are loaded with senior talent on the links

In 2019, Diane Winsby looked at her roster and saw a common theme. Of her eight Bret Harte girls’ golfers, only one of them wasn’t a freshman. And four years ago, Winsby knew that by the time those young freshman players reached their senior year, they’d be extremely good golfers.

And now, those golfers are entering their senior year, and it looks like Winsby’s premonition was correct. Of those seven young players on the 2019 roster, five of them stuck with it. Those five golfers are Mackenzie Carroll, Carly Hickman, Makenna Robertson, Caroline Krpan and Trinity Kekai-Acedo.

