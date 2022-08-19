Bullfrogs are loaded with senior talent on the links

In 2019, Diane Winsby looked at her roster and saw a common theme. Of her eight Bret Harte girls’ golfers, only one of them wasn’t a freshman. And four years ago, Winsby knew that by the time those young freshman players reached their senior year, they’d be extremely good golfers.
And now, those golfers are entering their senior year, and it looks like Winsby’s premonition was correct. Of those seven young players on the 2019 roster, five of them stuck with it. Those five golfers are Mackenzie Carroll, Carly Hickman, Makenna Robertson, Caroline Krpan and Trinity Kekai-Acedo.
For Robertson, being able to go on a four-year journey with four of her fellow classmates is what makes her final season as a Bullfrog golfer a special one.
“It’s really exciting, especially over the four years I’ve become really close with all the girls on the team,” Robertson said. “Watching them progress and cheering them on and having them cheer me on, even through our good and bad days, has been really amazing.”
Winsby has watched those five golfers go from novice players to young women who know what they are doing out on the links. And while Winsby is looking forward to the upcoming season, she also knows it’ll be one filled with many different emotions.
“To go out and find these girls who wanted to be able to have a team for Emma (Canepa, the lone senior in 2019) their freshman year and then to start my fourth year with them, it’s just great,” Winsby said. “There are a lot of emotions, and it’s going to be a tough one watching them play in their final year.”
Perhaps there is no Bret Harte golfer more eager to hit the links than Carroll. Carroll is now fully recovered from a torn ACL she suffered while playing in a basketball game during the spring of 2021. The injury kept her off the course for the majority of her junior year, although she did get a couple of rounds in the books late in the season. With Carroll now back and fully healthy, the senior is looking to make up for lost time.
“It feels great to be back,” Carroll said. “I’ve been working a lot to get back out here, so to be back with my team is very exciting and relieving. I’ve been fully cleared for a couple of months now, and I feel like I can be 100% out here.”
Robertson is also thrilled to have Carroll back in action, and when asked about Carroll she said, “I watched her heal from her injury and to watch her come back and to be a part of the team again is amazing. She’s such a valuable player and she’s amazing to golf with.”
Bret Harte’s 2022 roster isn’t just constructed of Carroll, Hickman, Robertson, Krpan and Kekai-Acedo. In fact, there are 12 golfers on the roster, which will make things interesting for Winsby when it’s time to pick which six will play every Tuesday and Thursday.
“I always talk it over with the girls,” Winsby said. “I like to get their input on it. We may end up playing three holes to see the best six scores. We may just have a day when someone says, ‘Hey coach, I need to go to a class,’ and I’m pretty lax when it comes to their education. I’m very fortunate to have the flexibility to have enough girls to where we can make those replacements. But I’m going to kind of leave it up to them and see how competitive they really want to be and how much they really want to play. Hopefully, we can just work it all out and everybody has a good time, and everybody gets to play a little bit.”
Also on the squad in 2022 is Ella Bach, Clare Buteau, Hannah Dillashaw, Maggie Kristoff, Ava Scott, Megan Scott and Kali Smith. With the strong leadership of her five seniors, Winsby doesn’t have to worry about her younger golfers feeling like they have to do a lot of the heavy lifting.
“We have some strong sophomore and junior players, and we also have a strong freshman this year,” Winsby said. “There was a lot of pressure on some of the younger girls last year because they were put into the place where they had to play, and they really hadn’t played competitively. That was good for them because now they all have a little bit of experience. I think they will be more eager to play in the matches and be more involved and not let it bother them as much as it did.”
Unlike in 2021, the Bullfrogs will not have to take part in weekly COVID-19 testing, which forced a number of players to miss some time on the links. With not having to worry about testing or contact tracing, Robertson can just focus on golf and enjoying her senior year.
“Everything is normal, and all we have to do is golf and have fun,” Robertson said. “I’m just really excited for this year. I think this year, especially because we are all seniors, we are coming into the season wanting to win and wanting to do really well. We are going to have a lot of motivation and I think other teams should look out for us.”
