'Grit, determination and heart' push Calaveras past Argonaut

JACKSON – Five minutes into their game against the Argonaut Mustangs, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was trailing by two, their head coach had been served up a yellow card and they were without senior co-captain Emma Alliende, who suffered an injury in the previous contest.
To say that nothing was going right for Calaveras was an understatement. And yet, Calaveras figured out a way to not only mount a comeback, but also collected the victory. Calaveras got two goals from Sydney Remus, two goals from Montana Grant and one goal from Kaydance Norried in a 5-3 road win over Argonaut Tuesday evening in Jackson.
“What they showed me tonight was grit, determination and heart,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said after the two-goal victory. “We got put in a really tough position at the beginning of the game and it was looking ugly for a minute. The girls showed so much heart in coming back and shrugging that off and chipping away at the score. They were able to reestablish our game and our style of play.”
It only took Argonaut 63 seconds to put the ball into the back of the net for the first goal of the game. The Mustangs were awarded a penalty kick and were able to capitalize, which gave them a 1-0 advantage. Two minutes later, Argonaut went ahead 2-0 with a free kick right in front of Calaveras’ goal.
“Our goal is always to be the first team to get it into the net,” Remus said. “In those first two minutes, it’s essential to get a good start. So, starting the game down 2-0 with cheap shots and bad calls was very challenging. But we came back and once we put one in the net, it definitely gave us confidence and a boost of energy.”
Calaveras (10-2-1, 4-1-0 MLL) got its first of five goals with 28:01 to play in the first half. Grant used her speed and was able to move past the Argonaut defense and blasted a shot into the back of the net, which cut the deficit to one. Grant scored her second goal of the night 10 minutes later, as her shot bounced off the Argonaut goalie and into the net.
With the game tied 2-2, Calaveras had new life and all the momentum.
“Once the score was even, it was a clean slate,” Remus said. “It’s now 0-0 and you are starting the game all over, no matter what the score is. We were back on our feet; we were getting in our rhythm, and we knew that it was the time for us to go all out.”
The game didn’t stay tied for long. With 8:25 to play, Remus had a breakaway down the left side of the field and took a long shot at the goal. Remus’ shot had some spin to it, as the ball twisted away from Argonaut’s goalie at the last moment and didn’t stop until it rested against the net.
“It was very rewarding because I’ve been working on that, but I didn’t actually know what was going to happen,” Remus said about her curveball shot that gave Calaveras the 3-2 lead. “I shot with my left foot, so I was aiming for that right corner. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to sneak it by her.”
Remus scored her second goal of the night with only a few seconds remaining in the half. Senior co-captain Bridgette Boriolo sent a corner kick high into the box and Remus jumped higher than anyone else and headed the ball into the goal. At the midway point, Calaveras led 4-2.
“I can’t score a goal without a perfect ball and I’m so lucky to have a teammate like Bridgette (Boriolo) to be able to feed those balls into me,” Remus said. “I was trying to do my best to get my body set up and to get that before the half was extremely rewarding.”
Calaveras felt good about building a two-goal lead, but also remembered how quickly Argonaut was able to score to begin the game. With 18:15 to play, the Mustangs scored their third goal of the night, again with a penalty kick.
Calaveras was able to get that goal back with 9:58 left in regulation. Norried sent a floating shot into the box, and it bounced off the hands of Argonaut’s goalie for Calaveras’ fifth score of the night.
Grant’s two goals scored gives her 14 on the season and Remus’ two goals gives her seven on the year. Norried’s goal pushes her season total to six. With Alliende–who has nine goals–sidelined with an injury, Simpson will need his offensive players to continue to step up and help put goals on the board in her absence.
“Losing Emma–our second-leading goal scorer–was a definite weight on my mind and continues to be for as long as she’s out,” Simpson said. “But it’s next man up. We’ve got so many different girls who can put the ball into the back of the net and for them to step up in this game gave me a lot of confidence in the team going forward.”
The first half of Mother Lode League play is now complete, and Calaveras went 4-1-0 in five games. Currently, Calaveras is all alone in second place, only trailing undefeated Sonora. Because of postponements due to COVID-19, Sonora and Calaveras are the only teams who have league victories and are the only teams who have played all five league games.
“We are in a good spot,” Simpson said. “It’s about as good as you can get. But this league is going to be a bit of a meat grinder. We saw it when Amador came to our place, and we saw it a lot tonight. Nobody is going to roll over and let us have the back half of the season. Everybody is going to be fighting and scrambling. Every time we get a ‘W,’ the target on our back gets a little bit bigger and teams are going to want to put us in our place.”