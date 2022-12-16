Red Hawks end the preseason with a road loss to Bradshaw Christian

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team had its preseason come to a close with an 8-1 road loss to the Bradshaw Christian Pride on Friday night in Sacramento. The Red Hawks will enter Mother Lode League play with a record of 2-6-2.
Bradshaw Christian scored five times in the first half and then added three goals in the final 40 minutes. Calaveras got its goal in the first half, as Cheyenne Young was in the right spot to make something happen with a rebound from a shot off the foot of senior Maddie Simpson. Young blasted the ball into the back of the net for Calaveras’ only goal of the game and Young’s first goal of the season.