Sophomore Scott gets nod as Bullfrog starting quarterback

There is no more coveted position in all of sports than the quarterback of a football team. That said, there is also no more scrutinized position than that of quarterback. A great player can go from hero to goat in the blink of an eye.
For the previous three years, Bret Harte High School had perhaps one of the best quarterbacks to ever wear a Bullfrog uniform in Ryan Kraft. He won games, set records and continues to play in college. But when a position becomes available, there’s always someone waiting in the wings to take over.
Taking over in 2019 will be sophomore Kenny Scott. Like most young players, Scott was thrilled to be asked to join the varsity squad, but naturally, there was some slight hesitation.
“I was excited, but nervous at the same time,” Scott said Monday before practice. “Obviously to be pulled up when I’m young and undersized, I just don’t want to get hurt.”
Head coach Casey Kester had success when he pulled Kraft up from the JV team to be his starting quarterback as a sophomore. But he doesn’t want the Bullfrog faithful to think Scott will be the same as Kraft. They are two different players who will run two different offenses.
“They are entirely different kids,” Kester said. “As a freshman, Ryan came in with the arm, the looks, the speed, the size and the style. Kenny is coming in with the athleticism, but he’s a little bit shorter and doesn’t quite have the arm that Kraft had, but Kenny is an option quarterback. Kenny wants to run the option and wants to learn how to run it.”
As for being compared to Kraft, Scott said, “I’m not really concerned with what he did. I don’t want to be Ryan Kraft 2.0. I want to be Kenny Scott.”
On Aug. 17, Kester finally saw what Scott could do when facing different colored uniforms during a five-team scrimmage at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field. As to be expected, Kester saw good and bad things from his young signal caller.
“I saw typical stuff from a sophomore,” Kester said. “He’s athletic and he’s learning how to make the decisions. There were a couple of times where he was watching his running back instead of watching his read-key, and that’s just experience. Kraft did the same thing when he was starting out as a sophomore as well. That’s what I’m going to be working more with him. I just need to polish him into making the correct reads.”
With just one year of high school football under his belt, Scott could tell the difference between playing JV and varsity ball during the scrimmage.
“I learned that varsity is much faster than JV,” Scott said. “Everything is faster and I need to do things a lot quicker and I can’t take any shortcuts.”
Kester hopes that he’s found his quarterback for the next three years in Scott. He also hopes that he’s got someone who will step into a leadership role sooner, rather than later.
“I want him to learn how to lead,” Kester said. “He’s been like many stars coming out the youth leagues where he’s been the guy. They then do things without understanding the implications, so I need him to learn how to lead, and he’s coming around on it, but it’s tough and will be a three-year process.”