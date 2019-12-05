Mother Lode League all-league team is filled with Calaveras football players

What if? That’s what will be said about Calaveras High School’s 2019 football season for years to come.
Calaveras was one of three teams to share the Mother Lode League title, but it was still its first championship since 2013. After finishing the regular season 7-3, Calaveras blew out Western Sierra 56-13 in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs and was primed to take on No. 3 Ripon Christian.
That game was never played.
Calaveras was forced to forfeit the game against Ripon Christian because of an ineligible player taking part in the thrashing of Western Sierra the week before. As a result, Calaveras’ season came to an end on a Wednesday afternoon, and the players and coaches will never get to know how far the team could have gone in the postseason.
Even with the disappointing end to the season, first-year head coach Doug Clark feels the year was nothing but a success and was overwhelmed with the support he got from the community all year long.
“My biggest takeaway was, this is a lot of work, but it’s all well worth it,” Clark said. “There’s just so much joy in it. We had a great coaching staff with great players and lots of support from the community. I just can’t believe how much people support Calaveras football.”
Calaveras got six players placed on the Mother Lode League’s first team and five on the second team. Junior Donivan Giangregorio was named as the co-Defensive Player of the Year, and senior Nolan Dart was the Offensive Player of the Year.
First team
After having such a successful season, it’s no surprise that the all-league team is filled with Calaveras players. Tyler Peoples, Clayton Moore, Zeke Martinez, Blain Mossa, Jonny Lozano and Andrew Celli were all rewarded for their efforts.
Peoples anchored Calaveras’ offensive line. After missing the first five games of the season, Peoples returned for the league opener and started at center the rest of the year. Calaveras’ offensive line had its issues during the preseason, but all of that seemed to disappear once Peoples got his chance to play.
“He strengthened our offensive line a lot,” Clark said. “He came in at just the right time and solidified things up front.”
Moore was Calaveras’ main offensive weapon. The junior running back rushed for 1,280 yards and 15 touchdowns, while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Moore’s biggest game came in the playoff win over Western Sierra, where he found the end zone four times while rushing for 167 yards on just six carries. Moore rushed for 100 or more yards in eight games.
“He’s just ultra-tough,” Clark said. “He’s a player who I thought could have easily gotten a nod for MVP or Offensive Player of the Year. As a first-team running back, that’s well deserved. If you didn’t plan your defense around stopping him, then you’re crazy. From his sophomore year to his junior year, he didn’t just take a step forward, he took a leap.”
Martinez was one of the anchors on Calaveras’ defense. As a defensive end, Martinez helped keep opponents’ rushing attacks in check, while also applying pressure on the quarterbacks.
“He kind of goes under the radar, but when you try to run his direction, it just doesn’t happen. He’s a wall out there,” Clark said. “He doesn’t get moved.”
Clark was not surprised when Mossa was named as a first-team linebacker. While Mossa doesn’t look like the prototypical ’backer, his toughness and ability to get to the running backs made him invaluable to Calaveras’ defensive strategy.
“He’s got a nose for the ball like no other on the team,” Clark said. “Nobody has a nose for the ball like Blaine does. You pack on 50 to 100 pounds on that kid and he’s playing at the D1 level. He’s that good at finding the ball and getting to it.”
Lozano finished his senior year as a first-team defensive back. As one of the fastest players on the team, Lozano could cover a lot of ground. Not only did the speedy track star make plays on defense, but he also rushed for three touchdowns, was on the receiving end of two scores and returned a punt for a touchdown.
“His speed is his No. 1 strength,” Clark said. “He’s been around the game for a long time and seemed to always put himself in the right position. But speed is hard to beat.”
Finishing up Calaveras’ first-team players is Celli, who handled Calaveras’ kicking duties. The senior kicker was nearly perfect on PATs and field goals, including nailing a clutch 26-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter in a 17-10 road victory over Amador.
“Special teams is such an important aspect of the game and it can make or break you,” Clark said. “Celli was exceptional. He was 100% for PATs, minus two blocking errors and zero kickoff returns for touchdowns, with two exceptional hits throughout the season that saved a return going all the way. He will be missed.”
Second team
When it came to second-team players, only Amador had more than Calaveras. Jake Black, Cole Heath, Tim Alec, Caden Villegas and Jake Hopper got the nods as second-team players.
Black was Calaveras’ leading receiver. The junior had 14 receptions for 301 yards and six scores. Black had touchdown receptions against Escalon, Modesto Christian, Summerville, Argonaut, Bret Harte and Western Sierra.
“He’s another guy with speed and speed is hard to defend,” Clark said. “He’s got good hands and if he did happen to drop one, he seemed to come back and make a great catch later on. He played phenomenal for us.”
Heath was a player who played all over the offensive line. From week to week, there was a chance that Heath could line up in a different position, and it was his versatility that stood out to Clark.
“Cole played so many different positions for us on the offensive line,” Clark said. “He’s a kid who would be starting one place one week and one place the next, and he was just, ‘Yes, coach, yes, sir.’ Man, he was a trooper.”
Alec, a wrestler at heart, looked for contact. Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, his main goal was to make a big hit. Alec is a player Clark would like to have around for one more year.
“I just wish he was around football a little bit more,” Clark said. “He is one heck of a player, but with a little bit more understanding of the game, man, he could have done some serious damage.”
Villegas missed much of his junior year with an injury. But when he returned to the field for the start of league play, he found a home on Calaveras’ offensive and defensive lines. While on defense, Villegas had no problem getting into the backfield and putting pressure on running backs or quarterbacks.
“He’s undersized on the line, but he’s tall, lengthy and is deceiving,” Clark said. “But most importantly, he’s tough and he’s got an attitude and, personally, I love it. That’s what makes him special.”
Hopper is Calaveras’ only sophomore to make the list, but he played like a veteran. In his first year at the varsity level, Hopper rushed for 532 yards and nine touchdowns, which included scoring three times and rushing for 112 yards in a 42-14 win over Bret Harte.
“He kind of reminds me of Clayton Moore coming up as a sophomore,” Clark said. “He was very good, but not a standout in the league. And look at Moore’s junior year; he’s a standout. I think Hopper is falling right into that same place. He came up, did a great job for us on both sides of the ball, and I think next year will be his year to shine.”
Senior Tristan Wilson was given the Character Award. In his first year of high school football, Wilson went from being a player who might get into a game to starting on both sides of the ball.
“He’s a kid who never played the game and ended up finding a starting position on both sides of the ball and played different positions on top of that,” Clark said. “He did everything that we asked and he was the hands-down person for the Character Award. That was an easy decision.”
Giangregorio, Michael Seely and Elijas Tanner were all placed on the all-academic team.