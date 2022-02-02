Bullfrogs can't stick with the top team in Mother Lode League

After losing to the No. 1 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV rankings by only 10 points in the first meeting between Bret Harte and Sonora, the second meeting went completely in the favor of the Wildcats.
Bret Harte lost to the powerful Sonora squad 70-41 Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
In the opening eight minutes, the Bullfrogs got four points from both Erik Trent and Noah Adams, while senior Vincent Tiscornia added a free throw. But while Bret Harte scored nine points, Sonora responded with 17. The second quarter was even more lopsided, as Sonora scored 31 and Bret Harte could only counter with 12. Sonora outscored Bret Harte 21-6 in the third quarter, while the Bullfrogs scored 14 points in the final eight minutes and limited the Wildcats to just one. In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte was led by junior Jaden Stritenberger with nine points and Trent added four.
Stritenberger led Bret Harte with 15 points; Trent scored 11; Adams finished with eight points; senior Kenny Scott and Tiscornia each scored three points; Bradley Ransom scored two points; and senior Bradey Tutthill scored one in the loss.
Bret Harte (10-11, 3-4 MLL) was scheduled to play the Summerville Bears Friday evening in Tuolumne, but that game has been postponed. As of Tuesday night, no official time or date has been set. However, there has been discussion about playing the game Sunday night in Tuolumne.