Lack of Calaveras shots result in 2-0 road loss

TUOLUMNE - Before the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took on the Argonaut Mustangs March 16 in Jackson, co-head coach Randy Scheidt wanted to see a little more selfish play when it came to his players taking shots when given the opportunity.
Calaveras went on to beat Argonaut 3-0.
One week later, Scheidt had to once again remind his players that it’s OK to take a shot. However, that message was delivered after Calaveras was blanked by the Summerville Bears 2-0 Tuesday night in Tuolumne.
“We started preaching that right at the final whistle,” Scheidt said. “We need to fire on the goal and we need somebody to step up and take the shots. That’s what we will be out to do come Thursday.”
For much of the 80 minutes of play, Calaveras had the ball on Summerville’s side of the field. There seemed to be no issue passing and keeping possession away from the Bears, but once Calaveras got close to the Summerville goal, the shots didn’t come.
“It’s frustrating, but I think with a good practice tomorrow (Wednesday), we can dominate them on Thursday,” Calaveras senior Angelina DeLeon said. “We just have to be able to let go of the mistakes that we made, work with our teammates, communicate and put the ball into the back of the net. It didn’t happen tonight, so we’ll have to get back at it tomorrow.”
Summerville scored two goals, with the first coming with 25:10 to play in the opening half and 15:01 to play in the game. Both goals were scored on senior goalie Vanessa Baysinger.
For those following Calaveras soccer closely, Baysinger isn’t a player who many fans might know. Typically a basketball player, Baysinger was late to join the soccer team and with injuries to Calaveras’ first- and second-string goalie, Baysinger found herself protecting the goal.
“Vanessa has been an unbelievable addition to the team, especially with the loss of Megan (Turner) breaking her foot,” Scheidt said. “Vanessa did outstanding in the goal today. The first goal was a little miscommunication between our back and her, which we got over. That second goal wasn’t her fault. I wish our defense would have crashed the way Summerville’s attackers crashed. She made some awesome saves and is an unbelievable addition to what we have going.”
Baysinger and the rest of Calaveras’ defense had another strong performance. After giving up 13 goals to Sonora in the first two games of the year, Calaveras has surrendered only three in the past three games.
Calaveras (1-3-1 Mother Lode League) will host Summerville at 3:30 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs. Scheidt is hoping for a much different outcome with the rematch against the Bears.
“Everybody from our role players to our starters should be disappointed with the outcome of this game,” Scheidt said. “I’m frustrated that we weren’t on the winning side. We played most of the game on their side of the field. My hat does go off to Summerville for putting the ball into the back of the net. But yeah, it’s a very frustrating loss.”