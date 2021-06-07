Hall of fame to induct 12 athletes, 1 team

After missing a year due to COVID-19, the Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame is once again opening its doors for its newest members. The 2021 class will include 12 individuals and one team.
The 2021 induction ceremony will be deferred and combined with the 2020 induction ceremony, which is currently scheduled for the fall of 2022.
The 2021 Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are: Steve Berry, Class of 1976; Jerry Middleton, Class of 1982; Ginger Ward, Class of 1984; Tim Lilly, Class of 1985; Vince Strange, Class of 1987; Danielle Shinn Hardcastle, Class of 1997; Bri Bales Inks, Class of 2002; Marianne Madsen, Class of 2006; Kyle Inks, Class of 2007; Matt Airola, Class of 2010; Harry Auten, coach (posthumously); Bob and Darlene Sanders, friend; and the 1984-85 boys basketball team, led by head coach Rich Cathcart.
Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame individual inductees were considered primarily on their achievements as high school student-athletes and coaches at Bret Harte. Character values, during and after their high school years, are a major consideration.
The Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame members currently include: Leslie “Joe” Rudi, Class of 1945; Melvin Nayden, Class of 1951; Ray Barnett, Class of 1957; Ron Lewis, Class of 1957; Archie Barnett, Class of 1961; Mike Lewis, Class of 1964; Jay Barnett, Class of 1965; Rich Cathcart, Class of 1967; Hal Dillashaw, Class of 1975; Richard Inks, Class of 1975; Curt Hecker, Class of 1979; Jeff Sanders, Class of 1980; Mimi Baker, Class of 1982; Rhonda Canepa Menzes, Class of 1982; Mary Harper, Class of 1984; James Hecker, Class of 1985; Keith Rakoncza, Class of 1986; Chris Clements, Class of 1989; Dawn Miner Carroll, Class of 1989; Tanya Dooley Ehlert, Class of 1990; Brian Singleton, Class of 1991; Kellie Cathcart Taylor, Class of 1993; Anthony Eberhardt, Class of 1993; Amy Pimentel Allaire, Class of 1994; Jennifer Test Hartvickson, Class of 1995; Brian Barnett, Class of 1997; Becca Bales Kane, Class of 2000; Seanna Martin Ziehlke, Class of 2002; Harold Clements, Coach; Jan Edwards, Coach; Anthony O’Geen, Coach; Jan Schulz, Coach; William Harper, friend; Tony Tyrell, friend; the 1979 football team, led by head coach Hal Clements; and the 1988 and 1989 girls’ cross country teams, led by head coach Anthony O’Geen.