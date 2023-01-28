Red Hawks pick up a 42-25 victory in final road game of the regular season

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The plan for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is to not get on a bus again until Feb. 24. After playing the Amador Buffaloes on the road, the Red Hawks will end the season with three home games.
As the current No. 2 team in the MaxPreps SJS D4 rankings, Calaveras could quite possibly get the No. 2 seed when the playoffs begin and with that, not have to play outside of San Andreas until the section championship game, which will be held on Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
In Calaveras’ final road game of the regular season, the Red Hawks defeated Amador 42-25 on Friday night in Sutter Creek. The win is Calaveras’ ninth in a row.
Calaveras scored 11 points in the first quarter and limited Amador to five. That lead was extended to 20-11 at halftime following four points from both senior Laney Koepp and junior Izzy Tapia in the second quarter. The Red Hawks outscored Amador 12-5 in the third quarter and were led by Koepp with seven points and senior Bailie Clark added six. And in the final 10 minutes, Calaveras scored 10 points and held Amador to nine.
Koepp finished the night with a game-high 14 points and also had five rebounds and three steals; junior Ginger Scheidt had two points, three rebounds and one steal; senior Madyson Bernasconi had three points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks; sophomore Hannah Emerson scored three points and had two rebounds and two steals; Clark had 10 points, eight boards, one assist and four steals; Natalie Brothers had two points and four rebounds; and Tapia was a rebound hound with 16 boards to go with her eight points, one assist, two steals and one block.
Calaveras (20-5, 7-0 MLL) will host the Argonaut Mustangs (4-3 MLL) on Jan. 31 and will then take on Bret Harte (5-2 MLL) on Feb. 3, also in San Andreas.
