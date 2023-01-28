Red Hawks pick up a 42-25 victory in final road game of the regular season

The plan for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is to not get on a bus again until Feb. 24. After playing the Amador Buffaloes on the road, the Red Hawks will end the season with three home games.

As the current No. 2 team in the MaxPreps SJS D4 rankings, Calaveras could quite possibly get the No. 2 seed when the playoffs begin and with that, not have to play outside of San Andreas until the section championship game, which will be held on Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

