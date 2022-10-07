Calaveras snaps its 3-match losing streak with a 5-set road win over Summerville
After three tough losses in a row, the Calaveras High School volleyball team was able to get back into the win column, but it didn’t come without some drama.

For the fourth time in Mother Lode League play, Calaveras had a match decided in the fifth set. And for the first time, Calaveras walked off the floor victorious after a marathon match. Calaveras went on the road and battled the Summerville Bears and was able to hold on for a 3-2 victory (22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10) on Thursday night in Tuolumne.

