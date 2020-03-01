Jumpers do enough to hold on for playoff victory

For 30 minutes, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers played outstanding basketball. The final 10 minutes, however, the Jumpers fell back to Earth and looked like a team trying to figure things out on the fly.
Fortunately for Columbia, the poor play in the final 10 minutes didn’t affect the final result as the Jumpers knocked off the College of Alameda 76-64 in the second round of the CCCAA Northern California regional playoffs Saturday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
The win not only keeps Columbia’s season alive, but it’s also the first postseason victory for head coach Rob Hoyt since taking over the program in 2013. Hoyt was previously 0-3 in the playoffs at Columbia.
“It’s just another game for us,” Columbia sophomore Kaleb Carter said. “We are happy that we won and we are happy to be going to the Sweet 16. Coach Hoyt never even mentioned anything about his past and not being able to get out of the second round. He treated this just like a regular game and we did, too.”
After the victory, Hoyt sat in his office as his wife held their newborn daughter and their young son watched “Thomas the Tank Engine” on the computer. With his family surrounding him, Hoyt reflected on his first career playoff victory.
“It feels good, but it’s no different than the first game of the year, in the sense that you just try to find a way to win and score one more point than the other team,” Hoyt said. “Being in the postseason and being able to extend your season and play one more week, that’s special and I think ultimately, a goal of ours all year is to get to Lemoore and now we are one game away. Next Saturday, no matter what the outcome of the game is, it’s going to be an emotional night.”
Columbia entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in Northern California and played like it for much of the night. The Jumpers had a week off between the regular season finale and Saturday’s postseason game and the players were itching to prove that they belonged.
“I was very excited to play tonight,” Columbia freshman Deshawn Bartley said. “We have a team full of dogs who I can trust and we were ready.”
The Jumpers didn’t shoot the lights out in the first half, but they made shots when they needed to and played tight defense. Columbia went on three different 7-0 runs to go ahead 21-6 with 6:35 to play in the opening half. After baskets from sophomore Keith Shakes, freshman Grayson Carper and Carter, the Jumpers led 26-6. After the opening 20 minutes, Alameda scored just 16 points.
“We practiced hard all week and were preaching defense,” Bartley said. “If you hold a team to a low score, you are going to win regardless of what you do offensively.”
Heading into the second half, Columbia led 38-16 and extended that to 54-20 with 13:50 left in the game. Columbia’s lead got to as many as 35 following a basket from sophomore Landis Spivey. But the turning point of the night came on a non-call following an apparent foul on Spivey while attempting a 3-point basket. Alameda then hit back-to-back shots from downtown and made an and-1 basket for a 9-0 run.
Carper ended the run with a basket in the paint to push Columbia’s lead to 62-36 with 7:51 to play. But Alameda didn’t slow down and went on to outscore the Jumpers 23-5 and with 1:11 to play, the lead dwindled to 67-59.
“Of course it’s frustrating when you can't get stops,” Carter said. “Shout out to them because they played hard. They didn’t quit and we didn’t want them to quit. At the end of the day, we had more points than they did and that’s all that matters.”
One reason why Columbia had trouble adding to its lead was its inconsistency from the free throw line. The Jumpers finished the game 16 for 32 from the charity stripe, while Alameda was 16 for 21.
“There’s not a lot we can do about it at this point of the year,” Hoyt said about the free throw issues. “It’s not like we can shoot a million free throws next week. Guys, they are who they are. They have to come through in those moments when they are at the line. It’s not concerning, but at the end of the day, if we don’t make free throws next Saturday, we are going to lose.”
Even with Alameda’s surge late in the half, the Jumpers were able to hold on for the 12-point win.
Carper led Columbia with 17 points; Spivey scored 15; sophomore Seth Coddington scored 13; Shakes had 12 points, all of which came in the first half; Bartley scored 10; and Carter finished with nine points.
Up next for No. 3 Columbia is No. 6 Santa Rosa, who defeated West Valley 88-64 Friday night. The Jumpers will take on Santa Rosa at 7 p.m., Saturday March 7 in Sonora.
“They have a really good coach and they’ve been to the final eight, like eight out of the last 10 years,” Hoyt said of Santa Rosa. “They’ve been in this position many times, including last year. It’s not new to them. They have players on their team who have played in this game and coaches who have coached in this game and we have neither. We are the underdogs. Yes, we are at home, but we are the complete underdogs.”