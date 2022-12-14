Red Hawks suffer another close defeat; Jay Clifton scores 30 in 62-59 loss to Union Mine

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team has lost three games in the preseason and all three of those losses are by a combined nine points.
The third of those losses came on Tuesday night, as the Red Hawks were defeated by the Union Mine Diamondbacks 62-59 in El Dorado.
“It was a really tough loss,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “We led the whole game until the last minute. We had a few crucial turnovers down the stretch that really hurt us. I’m proud of my guys; Union Mine is a very good team, and we were right there. And we still have lots of room for improvement.”
For the first time in four games, Calaveras had its core group of players suited up and the Red Hawks got into an early rhythm. Calaveras senior Jay Clifton scored seven points in the opening quarter, while senior Elijah Malamed scored six with two 3-point baskets and senior Braeden Orlandi and junior Corbin Curran each added a point with a free throw. At the end of the first quarter, Calaveras led 15-3.
It came as no surprise that Union Mine battled back in the second quarter. While Calaveras scored 17, the Diamondbacks countered with 23. Calaveras got nine points from Clifton and Orlandi added eight and the Red Hawks led 32-26 at halftime.
Calaveras had its most productive quarter offensively after the midway point, as the Red Hawks scored 19 with six points from Clifton, five from Malamed and two from Orlandi, senior Noah Cardenas, senior Merrick Strange and Curran. With Union Mine also scoring 19, Calaveras took a 51-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, all eight of Calaveras’ points were scored from the free throw line. Clifton went a perfect 8 for 8. But while Calaveras couldn't make a shot that wasn’t from the charity stripe, Union Mine could, and outscored the Red Hawks 17-8 for the three-point victory.
Clifton scored a team-high 30 points, which included making four 3-point baskets and eight free throws; Orlandi and Malamed both scored 11; Curran scored three; and Cardenas and Strange each scored two in the loss.
