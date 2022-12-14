Red Hawks suffer another close defeat; Jay Clifton scores 30 in 62-59 loss to Union Mine
Buy Now

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team has lost three games in the preseason and all three of those losses are by a combined nine points.

The third of those losses came on Tuesday night, as the Red Hawks were defeated by the Union Mine Diamondbacks 62-59 in El Dorado.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.