Bret Harte's preseason ends with a 7-4 road victory over Venture Academy

STOCKTON – On the eve before Mother Lode League play begins, the Bret Harte High School baseball team didn’t need any St. Patrick’s Day luck to get into the win column. The Bullfrogs overcame a two-run deficit midway through the game to pick up a road victory in their final preseason contest of the year.
Aided by three RBIs from sophomore Walker Maurer and a strong relief pitching performance by freshman Jack Trent, Bret Harte beat the Venture Academy Mustangs 7-4 at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton.
“The first half of this ball game was beneficial to us to iron out the kinks that we had,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “In the latter half of the game, we opened up and the barrels got hot, pitching picked up and the defense picked up. Hopefully the boys can look at the back-half of this game with a lot of confidence and hopefully run that into tomorrow’s game.”
The Bullfrogs scored twice in the top of the first inning, and both runs came with two outs. After senior Kenny Scott grounded out and Jack Trent flied out to left, senior Erik Trent reached safely on a throwing error. With the error allowing the inning to continue, Bret Harte took advantage and got RBIs from the senior duo of Noah Adams and Austin Broglio. The Bullfrogs were aggressive on the basepaths in the opening frame, which eventually led to the two runs touching home.
“I’m not shy to say that I’m a huge proponent of baserunning and selective baserunning,” Bailey said. “As a team, we have to put ourselves in a position to be successful and that involves taking free 90s when they give them to us and taking advantage when they give us those extra chances.”
The two-run lead didn’t last, as Venture Academy scored twice in the bottom of the first off of junior starting pitcher Dylan Knick. Both runs were scored with two outs, but Knick got out of the jam with his first of four strikeouts.
Knick got into trouble in the bottom of the third, as he gave up a leadoff walk and then Venture Academy put runners on second and third following a Bret Harte error. The Mustangs took the lead on a single and then added another run on a double play. Like he did in the first, Knick got out of the inning with another strikeout.
The Bullfrogs seemed primed to have a big inning in the top of the fourth. After a single from Adams, a walk to Broglio and Maurer reached on an error, the Bullfrogs had the bases loaded with no outs. Knick got called out on an infield fly, but the Venture Academy defense neglected to catch the ball and once it hit the turf, Adams sprinted home and scored just ahead of the throw to the plate. After a fly out from Carston Weidmann, junior Ezra Radabaugh drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Scott was unable to reach safely, but the senior catcher later atoned for the missed opportunity.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the fifth, Bret Harte got a leadoff triple off the bat of Jack Trent, but Trent was thrown out at home on an infield grounder and the Bullfrogs continued to trail by one. Bret Harte took advantage of Venture Academy errors and were able to put runners at second and third with two away. In what turned out to be the biggest at-bat of the day, Maurer turned on a fastball and blasted a shot up the middle to plate Erik Trent and Adams and give Bret Harte a 5-4 lead.
“I went up there thinking that we were down one, so any big hit would matter,” Maurer said. “It was a fastball, and it was a perfect pitch. I was a little early, but it went up the middle and got us two runs.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Jack Trent replaced Knick on the hill and recorded two strikeouts in a one-two-three inning. After not coming up with a clutch hit a few innings prior, Scott got an RBI on a loud double to deep center, which scored Weidmann and gave the Bullfrogs a 6-4 lead. Scott only had two hits heading into Thursday’s game, so the solid contact to drive in a run put a smile on his face.
“I’ve been having—in my opinion—a pretty bad slump to start the season,” Scott said. “So, to get any success is a step in the right direction for me and hopefully, I can keep it going.”
Bret Harte got back-to-back doubles off the bats of Broglio and Maurer to begin the seventh inning, which put Bret Harte’s lead to 7-4. In the bottom of the frame, Jack Trent pitched out of trouble and struck out two in the process to secure the victory.
Maurer led Bret Harte by going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs; Broglio went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk; Jack Trent went 2 for 4 with a triple; Adams went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, had one RBI and two stolen bases; Scott had an RBI double and stole a base; Knick had an RBI; Weidmann went 1 for 3 with a walk and scored a run; and Erik Trent scored twice and stole a base.
On the hill, Knick picked up the win. The junior went four innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Jack Trent picked up the save, as the freshman gave up zero runs in three innings and allowed just one hit and struck out six batters.
“It’s exciting stuff,” Bailey said about Jack Trent’s outing on the mound. “He’s a freshman and he’s going to play for four years and he’s going to hopefully have a great day for us. Today was his first step towards doing that.”
Bret Harte (3-2) will begin Mother Lode League play at 4 p.m., Friday against the Sonora Wildcats in Angels Camp.