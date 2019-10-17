Busy week ends with Bullfrog road victory

JACKSON – After having back-to-back games go five sets on Monday and Tuesday, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team needed a quick match. The Bullfrogs got just what they wanted.
After beating the Summerville Bears on Monday and falling to the Amador Buffaloes on Tuesday, Bret Harte picked up its second win of the week Thursday night with a three-set sweep (25-8, 25-13, 25-22) over the Argonaut Mustangs.
“We absolutely needed a night like this,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It was a long start to the week, so it’s good to come out, end it in three and go home.”
With only two games remaining in the regular season, Bret Harte sits alone in third place with a one-game lead over Summerville. With four teams from the Mother Lode League set to reach the playoffs, (if calculations are correct), Bret Harte clinched its playoff spot Thursday night.
At the end of Thursday’s games, the Mother Lode League standings are: Sonora 11-2; Calaveras 10-3; Bret Harte 7-6; Summerville 6-7; Amador 5-8; Argonaut 0-13. Next week, Summerville takes on Amador and Sonora. Should Summerville win both games and Bret Harte lose to Sonora and Calaveras, the Bears would finish third (8-7), while Bret Harte would be fourth (7-8) and Amador, assuming it isn’t upset by Argonaut, would be 6-9 and not reach the playoffs.
Assuming Amador wins out by beating Summerville and Argonaut and Bret Harte drops both of its games, Amador and Bret Harte would be tied for third place. Amador would finish third (7-8) with Bret Harte (7-8) placing fourth because of the tiebreaker over Summerville. So, even if the Bears lose to Amador and beat Sonora, Bret Harte would still go to the playoffs.
What would make everything much easier for the Bullfrogs would be for them to win one or both of their remaining two games and enter the playoffs on a good note. For Bret Harte seniors Katrina Swift, Samantha Gish, Gabi Hutchens and Eden Strauch, next week's games will most likely be the final time they play volleyball on their home court.
“It’s pretty sad, but it’s exciting to have senior night, but yeah, it’s sad to think about,” Swift said. “Right now, I’m just focusing on finishing league strong and that’s the team’s main focus.”
In their third game in four days, the Bullfrogs cruised to an easy 25-8 first-set victory over Argonaut. Bret Harte got kills from Mikenna Grotto, Emma Lane, Strauch and Jaden Arias, along with serving aces from Strauch and Swift.
In the second set, Argonaut took advantage of Bret Harte mistakes and built a 4-0 lead. The Mustangs matched the Bullfrogs point-for-point until the scoreboard read 8-8. With the set tied, Bret Harte exploded for an 8-0 run, which featured three kills from Grotto, one from Lane and four aces from Hutchens. The Bullfrogs ended up taking the second set 25-13.
The final set turned out to be much closer than the Bullfrogs would have liked. Argonaut played its best volleyball of the night and was able to tie the game at 22-22. Porovich called a timeout, talked with her squad and Bret Harte responded by going on a 3-0 run to put the game away.
Swift was 13 for 14 serving with two aces and had nine assists; Jaycee Kirk was 26 for 27 passing with 12 assists; Lane had six kills; Hutchens was 12 for 13 serving with four aces, had one kill, nine serves received and eight digs; Arias had two kills; Strauch was 15 for 16 serving with four aces, had three kills, one block and five digs; Grotto had a game-high 10 kills and five blocks; and Bianca Rael was 10 for 10 serving with six digs.
Bret Harte (11-13, 7-6 MLL) will host the top two teams in the league to finish the regular season. On Tuesday, Sonora makes its way to Angels Camp and will no doubt be looking for revenge for a 3-2 defeat to the Bullfrogs suffered on Oct. 3. The week ends with county rival Calaveras coming to Angels Camp for the season finale, as well as senior night.
“I’m excited for next week and hopefully the girls are excited and there aren’t a whole lot of nerves,” Porovich said. “We talk about playing with no regrets and feeling good about the effort that we put into the night, regardless of what the scoreboard says. I’m confident that if we go out there and play to the best of our ability with no regrets, that at the end of the night the scoreboard will work itself out. To finish the season with two big home games is exciting.”
Both games are set for 6 p.m.