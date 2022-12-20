In a potential playoff preview, Calaveras beats Escalon 71-43
Freshman Ryan Clifton goes up for points in the paint against Escalon. 

The plan for the Calaveras High School basketball team is to treat every game like it’s a playoff game.

The Escalon Cougars—who Calaveras hosted on Tuesday night in San Andreas—will most likely be a playoff team and should battle for the Trans Valley League title. Calaveras entered the matchup as the No. 2 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV MaxPreps rankings, while Escalon was No. 10.

Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi scored 15 points against Escalon. 
Senior Elijah Malamed scored a team-high 16 points. 
Calaveras senior Merrick Strange scores two of his four points. 
Elijah Malamed shoots in the second half against Escalon. 
Calaveras senior Noah Cardenas scored four points against Escalon. 
The Calaveras bench anticipates a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter. 
