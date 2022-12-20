In a potential playoff preview, Calaveras beats Escalon 71-43

The plan for the Calaveras High School basketball team is to treat every game like it’s a playoff game.
The Escalon Cougars—who Calaveras hosted on Tuesday night in San Andreas—will most likely be a playoff team and should battle for the Trans Valley League title. Calaveras entered the matchup as the No. 2 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV MaxPreps rankings, while Escalon was No. 10.
If Calaveras and Escalon meet again during the 2022-23 season, it will be in the playoffs. Treating the matchup with a potential playoff team like a playoff game worked out well for Calaveras, as the Red Hawks handed a good Escalon squad a 71-43 loss at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We might see them later down the road somewhere,” Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi said. “But from here on out it doesn’t matter if it’s Escalon or whoever we play, we are coming out firing.”
Heading into the matchup with the Cougars, Calaveras knew that slowing down senior guard Jackson Anderson would be a main priority. Orlandi was tasked at following Jackson every second that Escalon had the ball and the constant pressure from Orlandi paid off for much of the night.
“He has the motor for it and the competitive desire, but the strategy of when to deny and when to get off the screens and his location strategically was excellent,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about Orlandi guarding Anderson.
The Red Hawks found a rhythm in the first quarter and points from Jay Clifton, Orlandi and senior Elijah Malamed helped give Calaveras an 11-5 lead midway through the quarter. Later in the quarter, Malamed drained a shot from 3-point land to put Calaveras up 14-7. Orlandi and Clifton each made baskets in the final 90 seconds and at the end of the quarter, Calaveras led 18-12.
Jay Clifton scored seven points in the opening eight minutes but found himself on the bench early in the second quarter with two fouls and he didn’t return to the floor until the second half. With Clifton on the bench, Calaveras had five other players score at least two points in the quarter, which was led by Malamed with four points and at halftime, Calaveras led 32-23.
“We were able to get a lot of production from a lot of people in the first half,” Orlandi said. “If we can get production even when Jay (Clifton) is out, I think we’ll be pretty hard to beat.”
Jay Clifton was not the only Calaveras player to be called for fouls in the opening half. And in a rather tightly called game, Kraig Clifton would have liked to have seen his players make adjustments to the officiating earlier in the night.
“We have not had a game called that tight, so we need to adjust sooner,” he said. “We didn’t adjust to it until the second half. They (Escalon) got to the free throw line, and we had key guys out of the game early and we had to play it safe. We could have put them back in during the first half, but we had a little bit of a lead, so I held them until the second half. We need to make that adjustment to how the game is being officiated sooner.”
Even though the Red Hawks had a nine-point lead at halftime, they had yet to hit their stride offensively. That changed in the third quarter, as Calaveras outscored Escalon 19-12. Calaveras began the quarter on an 8-3 run with four points from Jay Clifton and two from both freshman Ryan Clifton and Orlandi.
Escalon (7-4) countered by scoring seven unanswered to cut the deficit to seven with 3:30 to play in the quarter. Calaveras ended the third quarter by outscoring the Cougars 11-2, which included scoring nine unanswered heading into the fourth.
“I definitely think that was the nail in the coffin,” Orlandi said about the run that led to a 51-35 lead after three quarters. “Their whole energy and demeanor started changing and they were starting to sub out after that. We knew at that point that we had them.”
As has been the case all year, Calaveras continues to play better in the second half, which was on display by outscoring Escalon 39-20 in the final 16 minutes. And while he isn’t complaining about strong play, Kraig Clifton would like to see four quarters of intense play, rather than saving it for the second half.
“That’s always a concern and I don’t know why we do this,” Clifton said about playing better in the second half of games. “I guess we are struggling to get everybody to have the same intensity to start with. Sometimes even as individuals, they are completely different players from one half to the other. We have to be more consistent with that, especially come league and playoff time.”
The Red Hawks began the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket from Thomas Davison, which was the first three of 20 points Calaveras got in the final eight minutes. Calaveras went 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, with Jay Clifton making four and Davison making two. Tyler Maddock came off the bench and hit a shot from downtown in Calaveras' 20-point quarter.
Malamed finished the night with a team-high 16 points; Jay Clifton and Orlandi each scored 15; Ryan Clifton scored five; Maddock finished with three points; Davison scored five; the senior duo of Merrick Strange and Noah Cardenas both scored four points; and Morehead and junior Corbin Curran each scored two points.
“Escalon changed up their defense and we made adjustments, and we found the open guy really well tonight as a team,” Craig Clifton said.
Calaveras (9-3) will play one more game before Christmas and that will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Natomas in Sacramento.