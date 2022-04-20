Bullfrogs get the better of Calaveras on the links; Weidmann shoots a match-low 36

An early rain Tuesday morning didn’t prevent the Bret Harte High School golf team from taking on Calaveras at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs captured their ninth Mother Lode League victory by knocking off Calaveras 214-307.
The match was Bret Harte’s second in as many days with two more matches to play this week. Tuesday’s match was the first for Calaveras since April 7.
Bret Harte was once again led by freshman Eli Weidmann, who earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 36; Bret Harte’s Chance Herndon shot a 40; Troy Dragomanovich shot a 42; Xander Buteau carded a 45; and Jakob Bouma shot a 51.
For Calaveras, junior Merrick Strange led his squad by shooting a 55; Mason Neelens carded a 57; Logan Peterson shot a 58; Billy Peterson shot a 67; and Travis Byrd ended the day with a 70.
On Monday, Bret Harte picked up a 215-297 win over the Summerville Bears at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora. Weidmann led the Bullfrogs by shooting a team-low 39; Herndon shot a 40; the duo of Dragomanovich and Bouma each carded a 45; and senior Brady Tutthill shot a 46.