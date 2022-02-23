Calaveras' Boriolo, Remus earn first-team MLL honors

The 2021-22 season was the best that the Calaveras High School soccer program has had in years. Calaveras finished the Mother Lode League season in second place, posting a 7-3 record.
When the playoffs started, Calaveras had the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V brackets. And Calaveras got within one game of reaching the section championship after beating Gustine 2-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Calaveras had four players earn Mother Lode League honors. The senior duo of Bridgette Boriolo and Sydney Remus were placed on the first team, while Maddie Simpson and Rhianon Cavender made the second team.
While Boriolo didn’t earn Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Mother Lode League, there’s no question that she was in the running for the award. Boriolo was the key to Calaveras’ defense and the tall defender made life difficult for opponents. Not only was Boriolo Calaveras’ hammer on defense and team co-captain, but she also took care of all the corner kicks, which resulted in many goals.
“Bridgette has all the qualities to make her an elite defender,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “She has the speed to close out any offensive player. She has the size and body control to be able to edge a player off the ball cleanly and win possession. But most of all, she has the intelligence and confidence to play the position. She is able to read all situations and instantly know how to play it properly and then the physical ability to execute it. She was our defensive quarterback and helped to make us a great defensive team. There were a lot of times this season when we had to protect a one-goal lead and Bridgette and her cohorts on the back line always stepped up to the task.”
Calaveras’ other first-team player was Remus. When Calaveras scored a goal, there was a good chance that Remus was involved. Not only did she lead the team in assists, but she also scored nine goals of her own, which included a clutch penalty kick in Calaveras’ semifinal game against West Campus. And while Remus had plenty of soccer talent to make her teammates follow her, it was her ability to build her teammates up that made her a special player.
“Sydney was one of our three captains this season, but she was our captain’s captain,” Simpson said. “In sports you always hear about ‘glue guys’ and that’s what Syd was for us. She’s another player with exceptional technical skills and soccer intelligence on the field and did so much to help our team succeed with her play and effort. But in addition to that, she was an outstanding teammate. Syd was our biggest cheerleader out there. She was always talking everyone up and bringing the confidence to every speech and team discussion. She also helped me to keep a pulse on the team and discuss strategy, positioning, and other team matters. Without her doing all of those things for us every day, we could not have been as successful as we were this season.”
Maddie Simpson earned second team honors. As a defensive player, Simpson didn’t have the flashy stats that jumped off the page. What she did do was anchor the defense and, along with Boriolo, made the Calaveras defensive units one of the tops in the league.
“Maddie impressed me this year with how well she grew into and excelled at her role and position this season,” Simpson said. “She played defensive midfield for us this season, and I couldn’t have asked for anyone to play it better. It’s hard to be that deep lying playmaker on a team like ours because you don’t really get the stats or flashiness that a scorer or defender gets. But Maddie provided that essential link between the defensive line and our advanced midfielders, so that we could retain possession of the ball and push up. In that position, she would often be going up against the other team’s best forward or midfielder, and she did an excellent job of winning possession or delaying them long enough for help to come and regain the ball.
Calaveras’ final all-league player was Cavender, who made big strides from the beginning of the year to the final game of the season.
“I’ve always known that Rhianon was a good defender with top notch speed,” Simpson said. “Coming into this season, I knew that she would be a key player for our defense. However, as the season progressed, I saw how much of the mental game she grew into, she started to get a better feel for knowing when to turn the ball up field or clear. She understood when to pressure or cover. She just gained confidence in her abilities and became a much better player for that. As her confidence and skills grew, so did her responsibilities on the field, and there were many times I would tell her to keep the ball and continue to make a run up field because I knew that something good was going to happen.”
Calaveras’ character award went to senior Emma Alliende. Midway through the Mother Lode League season, Alliende suffered a season-ending injury. At the time of her injury, Alliende had nine goals and was a leader both on and off the field.
“For as long as I’ve known her, she has been an excellent young lady in every respect,” Simpson said. “I was really looking forward to seeing her shine and excel in her senior year, so when she went down with her knee injury, it absolutely gutted me. Yes, I was sad for the team and what her loss meant for the team, but I was even more disappointed for her. I wanted to watch Emma get the most out of her senior year and shine out there on the field, and she was well on her way to doing so. I also knew how much she was enjoying playing and being part of the team and to see it all come to an end on a collision on the field, I just hurt for her. But this is why Emma is the embodiment of the character award, she didn’t let the injury ruin the rest of her senior experience. She kept a positive attitude throughout everything, she continued to come out and support us on those cold Tuesday and Thursday nights, and she even continued to discuss team strategy and decisions with me.”
Calaveras senior Montana Grant was the co-Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year. Abby Allen, Alliende, Rita Araujo, Boriolo, Cavender, Grant, Taylor Horn, Kaydance Norried, Remus, Simpson, Fabiola Solis and Abby Whiting were all placed on the all-academic team.