With the season in limbo, Calaveras players still find a way to practice

In the summer of 2011, there was a lockout in the NFL, which prevented players from using team facilities and having official practices with coaches and staff. Then San Francisco 49er quarterback Alex Smith organized practices and workouts with his teammates that were conducted at California State University, San Jose.
Players attempted to learn the office of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, all the while not knowing if the lockout would even be ended in time for the start of the season. The practices were known as, “Camp Alex.” In 2011, the thought of not having football was just an issue for the NFL.
Now, nine years later, football players of all ages, all across the country, are questioning if they’ll be allowed to return to the gridiron because of COVID-19. Well, the Calaveras High School football team isn’t taking any chances. Much like Smith did in 2011, the Calaveras players have decided to take matters into their own hands and are conducting practices twice a day in preparation to hopefully play in the 2020 season.
“It’s important to get everyone out and ready to go,” senior linebacker Blain Mossa said. “We want guys to be conditioned and to know at least a little bit of our offense before they go out there into full practices. We want to get the freshman ready to know what to expect when we do have practices and they’ll be used to the drills and how practices are formatted.”
Early afternoon practices have been held at Toyon Middle School and for the most part, have been well attended. Even with the Valley Springs temperature reaching over 100 degrees, players are still sticking to the schedule and hitting the field.
“The turnouts have been pretty good,” senior receiver/defensive back Jake Black said. “We usually have between 20-25 people. The incoming freshman class has been showing up and we’ve had a good mix of all classes. I’m happy with that.” With no coaches present, the senior players have taken on that role. Those seniors try to make sure the practices are close to replicating what will take place when official practices begin in late July.
“We are doing what we have learned over our three years of playing,” Mossa said. “We stretch in the beginning and then we split and go into our groups and everybody has a captain that they follow and listen to in their drills.”
Incoming junior Travis Byrd has taken on the responsibility of quarterback during the practices, which is something he hopes will continue should there be a season. But the thought of not having a season is weighing heavy on all of the players.
“It’s been pretty stressful thinking about whether we’ll have a season or not and not knowing about the future of the school and how sports will be,” Mossa said.
The practices are not only good for incoming freshman players and wiping out the cobwebs for the returners, but it also gives a group of teenagers something to do and something to look forward to, in a time of seemingly never-ending uncertainty.
“It’s all about getting people together,” Black said. “A lot of us aren’t doing anything. We are sitting around on our phones playing video games. This is an hour to bring us together and stay friends and hang out, while still putting in the work and getting ready to go.”