With lack of bodies an issue, Bullfrogs hope to stay healthy all year

Talking defense with veteran coach Cook

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with the Bret Harte High School football team’s new defensive coordinator, Craig Cook. Although this is Cook’s first year with the Bullfrogs, he has coached football for more than four decades. The two spoke about Cook’s background, what his expectations are and who has stood out on defense thus far.

Guy Dossi: First of all, welcome to Bret Harte. Now that that’s out of the way, I know that you’ve been coaching for a long time, but how long have you been on the sidelines and where have you coached?

Craig Cook: I’ve been doing this for 44 years now. Most of my experience has been in youth organizations. I’ve spent a lot of time coaching high school, and most of that time has been in the EBAL (East Bay Athletic League), which is one of the toughest high school football leagues in Northern California and includes teams like Mona Vista, San Ramon and De La Salle. So that’s my experience and I’ve coached against the best.

GD: With the majority of your coaching experience having nothing to do with the Mother Lode League, is it difficult to join a team where you can look at the schedule during the summer and not know anything about the opponents who are listed?

CC: I’ve done this so long and there are just so many things that teams can do, and it all goes back to the fundamentals of football. You’re either a run team or a passing team. Most of the teams that I’ve studied from around here don’t throw the ball very well. They run the ball well, but that’s why we’ve designed the defense to stop the run.

GD: As you know, there are plenty of defensive coaches who make things way too complicated and that will often do more harm than good. With the lack of experience and players on the team this year, are you going to have to simplify things?

CC: Yes. We want to play assignment football. Know your assignment and know your alignment. Our back half, safeties and corners are basically a counting receiver defense. If they can count up to three, they’re in good shape.

GD: I know it’s still really early in the season, but who has looked good to you so far?

CC: To be honest with you, Thomas Grant has impressed me the most. He’s got good feet from an athletic standpoint.

GD: With Friday’s opening game coming quickly, are you ready for football season to officially begin here?

CC: Once the whistle is blown, football is back and you do what you do.