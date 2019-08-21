With lack of bodies an issue, Bullfrogs hope to stay healthy all year

When Bret Harte High School head football coach Casey Kester looks at his 2019 roster, he sees a list of players who are itching to play under the Friday night lights. Unfortunately for Kester, that list of names isn’t a long one.
Heading into Friday’s opening game of the season on the road against Orestimba, Bret Harte only has a roster with 17 names on it. And of those 17, the injury bug has already started to bite. During Monday’s practice, only 13 players were suited up and able to compete.
Although his roster is light, Kester is proud to go into battle with the few players that he’s got.
“They’ve lasted all summer,” Kester said. “They’ve been here as much as they can. They’re the survivors who have gone through everything and are still here. They are a tough group of kids; I just don’t have enough of them.”
The Bullfrogs are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they were able to capture only one Mother Lode League victory. If Bret Harte hopes to snap that trend, remaining healthy for the entirety of the year is a necessity. Although the team numbers are historically low, senior Adam Ange is just focusing on returning to action come Friday night.
“It’s going to be great to go out there and play my last season,” Ange said.
Offense
QUARTERBACK – For the previous three years, Kester had to give zero thought to who his starting quarterback would be. Ryan Kraft led the Bullfrogs and seemingly broke every passing record along the way. But with Kraft graduated, Kester needed to find a replacement.
Just like he did in 2016, Kester made the decision to name a sophomore his starting quarterback. Before it was Kraft; now that honor goes to Kenny Scott.
“He’s elusive and makes good decisions,” Kester said of Scott, who is listed as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 125 pounds. “He’s still learning how to throw the ball and run the offense the way I run the offense, but he has shown that he makes good decisions and he’s willing to try. He’s not Kraft, but he’s going to be a very good option quarterback for us.”
RUNNING BACK – Bret Harte will run a triple option offense, with the majority of the plays coming from the I formation. In order for the running game to work, Kester needs a solid fullback and running back. Kester believes that junior running back Tyler Cabral and senior Drew O’Flinn can handle the load in regard to running the ball. When it comes to O’Flinn, Kester feels his toughness will far outweigh his size.
“He’s very tenacious,” Kester said of O’Flinn, who weighs 135 pounds. “He’s small and light, but he’s tough. He wants to get in there and mix it up.”
TIGHT END – Kester looks at the tight end position as an extra lineman, and he feels that Ange is the man for the job. Because Ange is also the backup quarterback, the 6-foot, 200-pound senior needs to make sure he knows everything about both positions.
“It’s a little stressful, but I think I can handle it,” said Ange, who has never thrown a varsity pass and only has one career varsity reception. “It’s nothing too complicated. I was training to be a quarterback over the summer, so I think I’ve got that part down. As far as being a tight end, I think I’ll be able to pick that up pretty easily.”
RECEIVER – When Scott does drop back to pass, Ange will be one of his top targets. He will also be eyeing Cole Zeyen-Sperry, Jeremiah Paulson, Luis Vidales and Brandon Warshawsky. Ange is the only Bullfrog this year who has a varsity reception to his name.
OFFENSIVE LINE – The Bullfrogs have no depth anywhere on the field and the offensive line is no exception. Although there aren’t that many players who can anchor the line, Kester likes what he’s seen from the five he’s got.
Along with Ange, who will be a blocking tight end, the Bullfrogs will rely on Kodiak Stephens, Thomas Grant, sophomore Alec Landry, Anthony Robles and Juan Alvarando De La Cruz to pave the way for ball carriers.
Defense
The Bullfrogs have a new defensive coordinator for the 2019 season, and taking the role is 44-year veteran Craig Cook. Just like on the offensive side of the ball, Bret Harte will have to make things work with few available players.
“We are young and have a couple of good players on the line and a couple of tenacious linebackers,” Cook said. “Overall, they are going to be playing ironman football and they are going to have to be in shape in order to perform.”
DEFENSIVE LINE – Alvarado De La Cruz, Stephens and Grant will be in the trenches, with Ange and Paulson lined up as defensive ends. Stephens, who was a two-way starter last year as a sophomore, will line up at the nose and, given his wrestling background, will be one of the more difficult players to block. Stephens doesn’t expect that he’ll see many plays from the sideline, but he would have liked to have not had his position just handed to him.
“There’s some comfort knowing that I’ll always be out there, but I’d also like to be able to compete for my spot,” Stephens said.
LINEBACKERS – On offense, O’Flinn and Cabral will play right by one another, and that will transfer to the defensive side of the ball. Ange will also step in at linebacker, and he feels that the linebacker unit is currently on the same page.
“We know each other and how we play, so I think we are pretty solid,” Ange said.
DEFENSIVE BACKS – Sperry-Zeyen, Scott and Louis will all patrol the secondary. In Cook’s defense, he wants his defensive backs to play the run first and pass second. But with a lack of experience, it should be a work in progress.
“These kids are very raw,” Cook said.
Schedule
Bret Harte opens the season against Orestimba on the road. The following week, the Bullfrogs will be off with their bye week. After facing Delta Charter on the road for a Saturday game, Bret Harte will host El Dorado, Arroyo, Linden and Amador. After that four-game home stretch, the Bullfrogs go on the road to take on Sonora and Argonaut, before welcoming Summerville to Angels Camp for senior night. The regular season comes to an end with the “Big Game” against Calaveras High set to be played in San Andreas.