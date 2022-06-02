Habbestad, Tofanelli earn top Mother Lode League baseball honors

Baseball is a very difficult sport. In fact, a player who fails seven out of 10 times at the plate is considered a very good hitter. And in a sport that is so difficult to master, the Calaveras duo of Dean Habbestad and Gus Tofanelli made it look so easy.
With Habbestad as Calaveras’ ace on the mound, and Tofanelli as the power at the plate, it’s no surprise that Calaveras had such an historic season, which was capped with a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship.
With all the success Calaveras’ dynamic duo had during the 2022 season, Habbestad was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League and Tofanelli was honored as the league MVP.
The horse on the hill
Habbestad had one of the most dominating seasons in recent memory. And when the Calaveras senior found out that he was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, he was pleased not only because of the hard work he put in before and during the season, but also that he gained respect from coaches who wear different color uniforms.
“It feels great, and respect is a big thing to me,” Habbestad said. “You have to earn respect. You don’t have a right to be respected and you have to earn that privilege. (Amador’s) Jacob Watson won it last year and he was probably the biggest competitor that I faced and who I respected the most. So, getting this award means a lot.”
When Habbestad took the ball and walked to the mound, it was very likely that Calaveras was going to end the day in the win column. In fact, in 16 appearances during his senior year, Calaveras went 16-0. Although nothing is guaranteed in baseball, Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe always felt that his team had a good chance of winning with the ball in Habbestad’s hand.
“I was really comfortable with him on the mound,” DeLappe said. “Even last year when he didn’t throw as hard and we had to mix his pitches up, he always pulled his hat down and just grinded through batters. Sometimes he would start out a little slow, but you knew that by the end of the game that he’d have a low pitch count and he’s not going to give up very many runs. This year he was even better, and he could dominate games, which he did quite a few times. It’s really comforting to know that you can stick a guy out there and he’s going to throw well.”
Habbestad had a strong junior season, which ended with him as a first-team player. But Habbestad wasn’t pleased with his season and wanted to do whatever he could to improve. The first thing that he did was transform his body. Habbestad lost weight and added muscle, which helped him at the plate, on the mound, in the field and running the bases.
“It helped a lot,” Habbestad said about getting into better shape for his senior season. “I wasn’t really happy with the way I played last year, and I wasn’t really happy with the way I looked last year. Coach (DeLappe) kind of challenged me and I challenged myself to go out there and get into better shape and I guess I did that, and it was a big game changer.”
From the moment Habbestad took the mound to begin the 2022 season, he was nearly unstoppable. Habbestad only allowed an earned run in four outings. He went 13-0 with an ERA of 1.11. He had six complete games, four complete-game shutouts and one save. In 82.1 innings pitched, Habbestad struck out 110 batters (which included a career-high 14 in a win over Bret Harte and 13 in a win over Summerville) and walked only 14. Opponents hit just .198 off of Calaveras’ ace.
When Habbestad is on the mound, he views it as a one-on-one challenge with the hitter, which is a challenge he’s always willing to accept.
“It’s the mono-a-mono concept,” Habbestad said. “When you are standing on the mound and looking at the batter, it’s me against you; my best against your best and I’m going to beat you or vice versa.”
While Habbestad was nearly unstoppable on the mound, he did not strike out every batter he faced. The majority of the outs were made by an outstanding defense behind him, which included five all-league players. Habbestad knows that without a strong defense and an outstanding catcher in Woody Gardina, his numbers would have looked much different.
“If I could, I would split this award 17 different ways to all of my teammates and coaches,” Habbestad said. “I wouldn’t have done as well pitching without them. They deserve as much recognition as I got.”
Habbestad didn’t only have a strong season on the mound. At the plate, he hit .394 with 37 hits, 32 runs scored, 30 RBIs, seven doubles, two home runs, walked 21 times and was hit by four pitches.
Habbestad doesn’t know if he’ll play baseball again after he’s done at Calaveras. In the fall, he will attend California State University, San Diego on an ROTC scholarship. While he would love to play baseball in college, Habbestad’s baseball future is still up in the air. So, if winning a section championship in his senior year is how Habbestad’s baseball career ends, that’s something that he’s OK with.
“This was expected, but surreal at the same time,” Habbestad said. “Ever since we started playing together when we were 12 years old, we’ve been working towards winning the league title and the last few years, we were talking about winning the section title our senior year. Even though we expected to win, that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable. Winning the section was a great experience.”
The Gus bus express
In 2010, the Mother Lode League MVP award went to a player from Linden High School who finished the season with 37 hits, 32 RBIs, eight doubles and seven home runs. That player is now roaming the outfield for the New York Yankees. And while nobody is saying that Gus Tofanelli is the next Aaron Judge, it’s hard to find anyone with a more impressive season at the plate since Judge’s senior year.
Tofanelli thought about what it would be like to also be the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League, but once practices for his junior season began, he put any possible award on the back burner.
“It is a little surreal,” Tofanelli said. “I spent some time over the offseason thinking about it and as time went on from February to now, I put it aside and just tried to do my job.”
During his sophomore year, Tofanelli showed that he had the ability to be a dangerous hitter. But he struck out nearly as many times as he collected hits. Cutting down on the strikeouts and having more disciplined at-bats was something Tofanelli wanted to change heading into his junior season.
“It was mainly just in my head,” Tofanelli said. “I struck out a lot last year and I tried to work on that. As a sophomore, I struggled at the plate by over thinking and this year, I simplified things. I worked on my plate discipline a lot more.”
Whatever Tofanelli did, it worked. As a sophomore, Tofanelli struck out 17 times in 54 at-bats. As a junior, he struck out 22 times in 125 at-bats. The 2022 MVP also hit .490 with an on-base percentage of .576 and collected 50 hits, drove in 51 runs, scored 37 times, smacked five doubles, two triples and blasted 10 shots over the fence.
“It’s a nice weapon to have,” DeLappe said about Tofanelli’s bat. “He’s a pretty good hitter to begin with, so he can beat you inside the ballpark too, but it’s nice to have a guy who can knock the ball out of the park at any moment. He’s got tremendous power and he can flip balls out of here like nothing.”
There’s no question that Tofanelli was one of the most feared hitters in the Mother Lode League and that came to light in the final game of the regular season against Bret Harte. Former Calaveras assistant coach and current Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey knows first-hand how dangerous of a hitter Tofanelli is and didn’t want the future MVP to do damage from the plate. Bailey elected to intentionally walk Tofanelli three times, which angered the Calaveras faithful. However, Tofanelli didn’t mind the free passes to first base and viewed it as just another way to get on base.
“I know a lot of people were upset about it, mostly our faithful, but that’s just how baseball is and how it always will be,” Tofanelli said. “I really didn’t mind it. I was getting on base, and I scored a few runs that game. Altogether, it didn’t mean that much to me.”
While Tofanelli is grateful to be named as the MVP of the Mother Lode League, he has always been a team-first player. And that’s why the journey to win not only the league title, but the section championship was one that could have ended much differently had it not been for a whole group of players doing their jobs and working hard every day they took the field.
“There is so much that could have happened throughout the season and there’s a big list of things that could have happened that would have prevented us from being here right now,” Tofanelli said. “We just always found a way to win. If it’s an umpire paying attention, or a kid missing first base to make us win, that’s how it’s been all year. Yes, we had good offense and good pitching, but we still had to fight for our wins and that says a lot about us.”