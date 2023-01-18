Calaveras leaves Sonora with a 4-point victory over Wildcats
The first half of the Mother Lode League season was going to be a difficult one for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team. Of the first five league games, four of them were scheduled away from Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

And while the Red Hawks still need to take on Bret Harte in Angels Camp, Calaveras has done well away from its home gym with a 3-0 record. The third of those tough road games came in a 43-39 victory over the Sonora Wildcats on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.

