Calaveras leaves Sonora with a 4-point victory over Wildcats

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
The first half of the Mother Lode League season was going to be a difficult one for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team. Of the first five league games, four of them were scheduled away from Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
And while the Red Hawks still need to take on Bret Harte in Angels Camp, Calaveras has done well away from its home gym with a 3-0 record. The third of those tough road games came in a 43-39 victory over the Sonora Wildcats on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
Calaveras began the night by outscoring the Wildcats 11-7 in the opening eight minutes. Senior guard Laney Koepp scored four points, while senior Bailie Clark scored three and senior Brooke Nordahl and junior Izzy Tapia both added two points apiece.
The Red Hawks got outscored by the Wildcats 9-8 in the second quarter. Clark scored four points in the quarter, while Hannah Emerson and Natalie Brothers each recorded a basket and at the midway point, Calaveras led 19-16.
The third quarter completely belonged to the Red Hawks, who outscored the Wildcats 17-9. Clark was the hot shooter, as she recorded eight points. Heading into the final quarter, the Red Hawks had a strong 36-25 lead. In the final eight minutes, Sonora battled back and ended up cutting the deficit to three with just over a minute to play. Nevertheless, Calaveras held on for the four-point win.
Clark had a monster night in the win, as the senior finished with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds and also recorded six steals and two assists; senior Madyson Bernasconi had four points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals; Koepp had six points, five boards, one assist and one steal; Emerson had two points and one rebound; Nordahl had seven points, three boards, two assists and one steal; Brothers had four points, two rebounds and two steals; and Tapia finished with four points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block.
Calaveras (17-5, 4-0 MLL) will next take on Bret Harte at 6 p.m. on Friday in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.