After sitting inside due to rain, golfers finally return to the links

Several senior golfers have wives who make great eggs Benedict. So, they decided to stay home for the hollandaise. A challenge for golfers as they competed in a game of bogey points after the recent rains was to make sure their carts didn't capsize when they returned to the La Contenta links on Jan. 3.
Meeting that challenge in the White Tee Flight was first-place finisher Matt Theodore, whose game gets better each week. Bob Bradley quietly went about his business, as he took second along with finishing first on closest-to-the-hole on No. 13. New handicap chair Tom Suarez came out of hibernation to tie for third with retired contractor Dave Mullins, who once again demonstrated the solid foundation of his golf swing. In a fifth-place tie was new club captain Alan Couchman and big Jim Powell.
In the Gold Tee Flight, retired attorney Norm Miley made a case, as he claimed first. The jury is still out on just how good his game seems to be. Local wine producer Ken Polk showed how good 2022 might be, as he finished second. One golfer told him that non-alcoholic wine was really good. Ken responded, “You have no proof.” Apparently, Santa brought Rahls Hemmes a solid golf game, as he landed in third, as well as taking all the money on closest-to-the-hole on No. 4. What a good payday for him. Gary Stockeland ho-hummed his way into fourth.
In the Red Tee Flight, George Dillon went head-to-head with flight champ Larry Rupley before prevailing by one point. Rupley fought tooth and nail to overcome his hypothermia. Current gold tee champ Harry Kious moved to the red tees and was rewarded with a third-place finish, just prevailing over slowly improving Earl Watkins.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the whites, David Dean had the shot-of-the-day (2 feet, 5 inches), as he beat out former club champ Jim Sickler for first. No one from the reds hit the green. On No. 13 from the whites, Dave Mullen cemented his reputation by finishing second. From the golds, Stockeland assumed what he feels is his rightful place, as he took first over Frank Elizondo. From the reds, Dillon claimed first over retired meat manager David Bockman, who was able to take home some bacon for his wife.