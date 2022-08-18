With more players, Red Hawks feel good heading into 2022

It has been a long offseason for Doug Clark. In 2021, Clark’s Calaveras High School football team won only two games.
It’s no secret that the expectation surrounding Calaveras football has been to win the Mother Lode League championship, which it has done 36 times since capturing its first league title in 1945. So, winning only two games and missing the playoffs for only the second time since 1996 is something that Clark and the entire Calaveras football family would rather put in the rearview mirror and move on from.
Heading into the 2022 season, Clark is not only ready to forget the difficult time that took place a year ago, but he’s feeling confident that success will return to Calaveras on the gridiron.
“It’s very rare that you see a team who is a winning team 100% of the time,” Clark said. “We generally are a winning team with a winning record. Last year was not a great season and you can blame it on a lot of things. Covid gets blamed for a lot, and we thought it was going to be a normal season, but we missed homecoming and we missed another game because of Covid. It was still a regular season, but not quite. We also didn’t have the number of players that we typically have. It just wasn’t a typical year for Calaveras football. It’s not that I want to forget last year, but last year was last year and we are moving forward.”
The difficult 2022 season didn’t only weigh heavy on Clark. Senior Braeden Orlandi knows how important keeping the winning tradition alive is at Calaveras, and he’s looking forward to changing the narrative surrounding the program.
“It sucked,” Orlandi said about the tough 2021 season. “Winning only two games in any sport you play hurts, and it sticks with you. All my buddies at school keep asking if we are going to have a better season than last year and if we are going to win more than two games. Winning just two games stings and it’s embarrassing. If you are an athlete, you don’t want to be the laughingstock of the league. I think we carry that with us every practice. We are out here, and we are ready to go. We are all business this year.”
The Red Hawks are already in a better position than they were a year ago. Coming off the short four-game spring season in 2021 that didn’t feature a JV team, Calaveras’ numbers heading into the fall were really low. How low were they? There were times when Clark only had 15 or 16 bodies to suit up and put on the field.
As of now, it doesn’t appear that Clark will have any issues putting players on the field. In fact, with 35 on his roster, Clark has the good problem of having to make some difficult decisions as to who will play and who won’t.
“I am more than thrilled with how many players are out here,” said Clark, which also includes 47 players on the junior varsity team. “We are up to 80 players. Twenty-two years ago, we were a little over 100. I think we’ll be there next year. The Pop Warner numbers are the biggest that they’ve seen. It’s looking very positive this year and beyond.”
Offense
For those who have grown accustomed to watching Calaveras football over the past 20 years, the offense that is run in 2022 is going to look a little different. Firstly, the majority of the snaps are going to be out of the shotgun instead of under center.
“It’s changed, but it’s not changed,” Clark said about the offense the Red Hawks will be running in 2022. “We still have a lot of our same formations and plays. We have some new formations with our old plays tied into them. We are trying to add to what we have. We’ve got an athletic kid with Orlandi and we are trying to get the ball in his hands and make some decisions with it.”
For junior center Ethan Porath, not only is he getting used to shotgun snapping, but he’s also in the process of getting the timing down with Orlandi, who is a first-year quarterback.
“It’s definitely different compared to the old Calaveras system of being under center,” Porath said. “Braeden (Orlandi) and I have been getting in reps together, so we are getting more familiar with each other.”
No, that wasn’t a typo. Orlandi, who was the 2021 Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Mother Lode League and rushed for 777 yards and eight scores and had four receiving touchdowns as a junior, will be Calaveras’ quarterback in 2022. So why move perhaps the most dangerous offensive weapon to a position he’s never played before? Well, for necessity. The player who was slated to handle the job transferred over the summer and there was nobody in the program who had any experience. Clark figured that Orlandi is the best player on the team, so it only makes sense that the best player touches the ball every play.
“It’s obviously no secret to the league that he’s an extremely talented athlete,” Clark said. “He’s got a great football IQ and is very smart. Having the ball in his hands is going to be a threat to every defense. Is he going to keep it? Is he going to give it? Is he going to throw it? You just have to worry a little bit more. Every defense last year was game planning around him, but with him having the ball in his hands every play, hopefully it’s going to create some chaos.”
With the ball in his hands, Orlandi will have the option of throwing, running or handing it off to a long list of running backs. While most teams have three or four players who do the bulk of the running, that isn’t the case for Calaveras. Along with Orlandi, Scott Beadles, Noah Cardenas, transfer Max Crandell, Cody Ferrante, Ryan McCurdy, Billy Petersen, Caden Spurr, Gus Tofanelli and Adrian Urbina could all be asked to tote the rock.
“The pressure isn’t all on one player,” Orlandi said. “We have multiple weapons this year and it’s going to be hard for defenses to gameplan for just one player. We have four or five weapons, so it’s going to be hard to lock down on just one player.”
When Orlandi does look to throw, his targets will be Tyler Brim, McCurdy, Ferrante, Urbina, Petersen, Spurr, Cardenas, Beadles and Brayden Brim, who Clark has been impressed with during the early stages of practice.
“(Brayden) Brim played some receiver for us last year and he has a year of football experience under his belt,” Clark said. “He’s bigger and stronger, so he’s a big target.”
Another player who is making some noise is Beadles. The tough junior can play multiple positions and Clark feels that wherever Beadles lines up, he’ll be able to make an immediate impact.
“He was a weapon on the JV team last year,” Clark said about Beadles. “Right now, he’s working into a couple of different roles. He’s running the ball and he’s playing a little tight end. He’s also the backup quarterback.”
Perhaps the area of the offense that is the most improved from the 2021 season is the offensive line. The leader of the line is Porath, who is hoping to be on the field for the entire season. A knee injury limited his playing time as a sophomore, and he is looking to make up for lost time.
“It was painful to watch the team play without me,” Porath said. “I still went to practice and tried to help the younger guys and the new center. I wanted to help teach all of the tricks that I learned.”
Having a healthy Porath back on the line automatically makes Calaveras a better football team and Clark knows it.
“Ethan is coming back with the experience and is guiding the rest of them,” Clark said. “He’s the leader of the line at the center position. He’s a smart kid and he knows what every lineman is supposed to do on every play.”
Joining Porath on the line is Elijah Converse, Matteo Brock, Harrold Rummerfield and David Brookshire. With a number of players who are also able to step up and enter the game should a replacement be needed, Calaveras’ offensive line could be one of the strengths of the team, rather than a weakness.
“There’s a lot of pressure on the line to get our stuff together this year,” Porath said. “We did a lot of offseason work to get our momentum back from previous years.”
Defense
Clark doesn’t quite know exactly what his defensive unit will look like, but the one thing he’s confident of is that Calaveras’ defense is going to be tough.
“With 35 players on the roster, we are going to have guys scrapping in practice to get out there,” Clark said. “We have 16-17-18 guys with experience and toughness. We are getting them into the best positions that we think will help win some games, but there could be a lot of movement and substitutions on the defensive side of the ball. Defense needs to be tough, and we’ve got some tough kids this year.”
Anchoring the defensive line and defensive end spots will be Brookshire, Spurr, Cardenas, Porath and Beadles. At linebacker, the Red Hawks will have Crandell, Beadles and Brock. And manning the defensive backfield will be Orlandi, Brayden Brim, McCurdy and Urbina.
Back to normal?
In 2019, Clark’s first year as head coach, the Red Hawks were the co-Mother Lode League champions. Calaveras won its first playoff game and then was forced to forfeit the next game. Since then, nothing has been normal for Calaveras football.
There was no full season in 2020 and Calaveras had to play all four of its spring games in 2021 on the road. In the fall of 2021, Calaveras went 2-6 and missed out on playing in two games, which included having its homecoming game canceled.
Now, heading into the 2022 season, with a full roster, a full schedule and high expectations, Clark feels that not only is life returning back to normal, but so is Calaveras football.
“It is starting to feel like we’re back to normal,” Clark said. “We just need to continue to work hard and get that first game under our belts and get the butterflies out. But it feels like a regular season for the first time since 2019.”