Poor shooting leads to a 48-43 loss for Calaveras in the championship of the Riverbank Tournament

San Andreas, CA (95249)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.