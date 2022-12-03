Poor shooting leads to a 48-43 loss for Calaveras in the championship of the Riverbank Tournament
Calaveras lost to Patterson 48-43 on Saturday night in Riverbank. Jay Clifton led the Red Hawks with 12 points. 

RIVERBANK – After the first three games of the season, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team was averaging nearly 65 points per game, which included scoring 68 and 69 points in the first two games of the 50th annual Riverbank High School Ron Peterson Tip-Off Tournament.

Calaveras’ offensive momentum that was gained through the first three games of the season must have missed the bus when the team left San Andreas on Saturday afternoon, as the Red Hawks had trouble putting points on the board all night in the final game of the three-day tournament.

Calaveras senior Thomas Davison looks to score in the paint early against Patterson. 
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed made three shots from downtown against Patterson. 
Calaveras junior Jay Morehead scored two points against Patterson. 
Calaveras freshman Ryan Clifton scored six points against Patterson. 
