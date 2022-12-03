Poor shooting leads to a 48-43 loss for Calaveras in the championship of the Riverbank Tournament

RIVERBANK – After the first three games of the season, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team was averaging nearly 65 points per game, which included scoring 68 and 69 points in the first two games of the 50th annual Riverbank High School Ron Peterson Tip-Off Tournament.
Calaveras’ offensive momentum that was gained through the first three games of the season must have missed the bus when the team left San Andreas on Saturday afternoon, as the Red Hawks had trouble putting points on the board all night in the final game of the three-day tournament.
For the second year in a row, Calaveras got the chance to play for the tournament championship. And for the second year in a row, the Red Hawks lost in the championship game. Calaveras suffered its first defeat of the year by falling to the Patterson Tigers 48-43 on Saturday night in Riverbank.
“I’ve never experienced a good shooting team shoot that poorly,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said following the five-point loss. “Usually, most of our shooters are pretty resilient, but tonight we just shot really poorly.”
It took Calaveras over four minutes into the game to make a shot that didn’t come from the free throw line. Trailing 5-2, senior Thomas Davison drained a 3-point basket at 3:40 to play in the first quarter and senior Elijah Malamed followed with his own bucket from downtown to give Calaveras an 8-5 lead. The opening eight minutes of play ended with Calaveras senior Jay Clifton scoring in the paint and the Red Hawks led 10-5.
After a Patterson 3-point basket to begin the second quarter, freshman Ryan Clifton made a shot from behind the arc to put Calaveras ahead 13-8. Following a basket from senior Braeden Orlandi, Patterson scored in the paint to bring Calaveras’ lead to 15-12 with 4:26 to play in the half.
The Red Hawks got back-to-back baskets from Jay Clifton and junior Corbin Curran to go ahead 19-12. The Tigers responded by going on an 8-0 run to lead by one. The Hawks got back-to-back 3-point baskets from Jay Clifton and Malamed and following a last-second bucket from Patterson, Calaveras led 25-22 at the midway point.
After scoring 15 points in the second quarter, Calaveras only scored five in the third. Davison and senior Merrick Strange each recorded field goals, while Curran made a free throw. Calaveras only went to the free throw line once in the second half and Curran went 1 for 2. Patterson was called for just four fouls all night, while the whistle was blown on Calaveras 14 times.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a slim 30-28 lead. The Tigers started the final eight minutes by going on a 5-0 run. Malamed gave Calaveras its first points of the quarter with his third 3-point basket of the game and junior Jay Morehead followed with points in the paint to put Calaveras ahead 35-33 with 5:44 to play. Calaveras later got two clutch baskets from downtown from both Jay and Ryan Clifton.
With two minutes to play, Calaveras tied the game at 43-43 with a basket from Orlandi. Patterson made a shot from downtown to go ahead by three with 48 seconds remaining and Calaveras was unable to tie the game and ended up losing 48-43.
Jay Clifton led Calaveras in scoring with 12 points; Malamed scored nine; Ryan Clifton scored six; Davison scored five; Orlandi scored four; Curran scored three; and Morehead and Strange each scored two points in the loss.
“At some point a loss is going to occur and I think getting one early can help put us back on the right track,” Kraig Clifton said. “I don’t think we have the attitude that we are unbeatable; we just played poorly.”
Calaveras will have a rematch with the Tigers on Dec. 10 in Patterson.
The Red Hawks advanced to the championship game by picking up a 69-54 win over Riverbank on Friday night. Calaveras led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and pushed its lead to 44-27 at halftime. The Red Hawks outscored Riverbank 10-8 in the third quarter and scored 17 in the fourth, while Riverbank countered with 19.
Orlandi finished the night with a double-double, which consisted of scoring a career-high 27 points and pulling down 10 rebounds; Ryan Clifton scored nine points; Jay Clifton scored 15; Davison scored three; Morehead scored three points; Jose de Juan added two points; and Strange and Malamed each scored five points.
