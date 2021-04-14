Baseball returns: Bret Harte falls to Wildcats in first game in over a year

The Josh Bailey era of Bullfrog baseball didn’t go the way the former Bret Harte alumni hoped. In the first baseball game in over a year, the Bullfrogs fell on their home diamond 16-3 to the Sonora Wildcats Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs had a lead midway through the game, but once things started to unravel, everything unraveled in a hurry.
“I don’t think it was a question of our ability to close this game out,” Bailey said after his first game as Bret Harte’s head coach. “It was a matter of us meeting adversity and not really rising to that challenge. It was a tough game to get behind in early. We had the momentum early and then it got away from us with a string of bad plays that didn’t fall our way. From then on, it seemed like Sonora shut the door on us.”
Bret Harte showed an ability to fight back from an early deficit. After giving up one run in the top of the first, the Bullfrogs answered with a run of their own with an RBI single by junior Kenny Scott to drive in senior Kaden Herzog.
The Bullfrogs took the lead in the bottom of the second when senior Jacob Peters recorded a two-out single to bring home junior Noah Adams.
With a 2-1 lead, senior pitcher Caden Ding rolled on the mound. After three innings, Ding had only allowed the one run and had retired six consecutive Wildcats. But heading into the fourth, Bing lost his command. Ding walked four batters, which included two with the bases loaded. The inning ended with Sonora scoring three times and going ahead of Bret Harte 4-2.
“I was trying to make adjustments as best as I could, but once I started making some, it just started snowballing,” Ding said. “I tried to pick myself back up, but I just couldn't find the rhythm.”
Bret Harte had a golden opportunity to put more runs back on the board in the bottom of the frame, but left the bases loaded with no runs scoring. With the bases loaded and one away, the Bullfrogs had a chance to score, but a runner did not tag up from third on a deep fly ball and he stayed stranded 90-feet from home for the rest of the inning.
“For some of these kids, it’s been over 365 days since they’ve played in a competitive ballgame,” Bailey said. “Not all of these kids play travel ball. It’s one thing to be physically prepared, but sometimes the speed of the game can get to us. In today’s game, maybe it was a couple of instances where the speed of the game beat us. With good practice and confident play, I think our mental mistakes will become less and less as the season rolls on and I have no doubts about that.”
The game was put away in the top of the fifth. Sonora took advantage of wild Bret Harte pitching and put seven runs on the board. The Wildcats drew four walks, collected three hits, got hit by one pitch and reached on an error. Ding was replaced five batters into the inning and didn’t record an out.
“I was completely fine stamina-wise,” Ding said. “I think it was just my form and just trying to keep what I can normally do. Once I lost it mentally, I just couldn't get it back.”
Trailing 11-2, Bret Harte added a run in the bottom of the fifth. Ding was hit to lead off the inning and later came around to score following a Wildcat error. Sonora added five runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the 16-3 win.
Scott finished the day 1 for 3 with an RBI; Herzog went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored; Ding was hit by a pitch, walked and scored a run; Adams walked and scored a run; Vincent Tiscornia went 1 for 2 with a walk; and Peters went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
On the hill, Ding took the loss. He pitched four-plus innings, allowing nine runs, seven of which were earned, while giving up four hits, striking out seven and walking seven. Junior Austin Broglio pitched three innings in relief, surrendering seven runs and giving up four hits and walking three.
Bret Harte (0-1 Mother Lode League) was scheduled to take on Argonaut Friday afternoon, but that game has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be announced. The Bullfrogs return to the diamond April 21 against Amador in Sutter Creek.
And while his team was unable to win in the first game of the year, Bailey is confident that the Bullfrogs will be able to put one in the win column sooner, rather than later.
“I know it’s not going to be like this all year, because I saw in their eyes how disappointed they were in the team outcome,” Bailey said. “This team obviously believes in one another. We’ve been out here working and grinding for this day for the past 45 days between conditioning and actual practice. This team expects better; I expect better and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that wins will come our way. Today’s loss hurts more because we thought we were prepared.”
Junior Varsity
Bret Harte beat Sonora 10-0 Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp