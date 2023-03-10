Clark and Nordahl stepped up and led on the hardwood

Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl have a lot in common.
Clark and Nordahl are both seniors at Calaveras High School. They are both four-year varsity basketball and softball players. They are both going to play softball in college after high school. And they are both two of the top basketball players in the Mother Lode League.
When it was time for the league to name its recipients for the two top awards, it was obvious that choice came down to Clark and Nordahl. Clark was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League and Nordahl is the league’s Most Valuable Player.
“It means a lot to me,” Nordahl said about being the league MVP. “I’ve worked so hard throughout my four years, and I feel very accomplished.”
This is not the first time that Clark has been named as a top player in the Mother Lode League. As a junior, she was MVP, and one year later, she was crowned as the Most Outstanding Player.
“To have those coaches vote for me and think that I am a Most Valuable Player, or a Most Outstanding Player, really means a lot to me,” Clark said.
Taking over
During their junior year, both Clark and Nordahl were important pieces of the team, but they didn’t have to be the leaders. The 2021-22 squad had a number of senior players who took on the role of leaders. Clark and Nordahl did what was asked of them, and they did it well.
One year later, the weight of being leaders fell on their shoulders and after playing on the varsity level for three years, both Clark and Nordahl were ready to take on that responsibility.
“I knew that I had to step up with a lot of players leaving from last year’s team and I needed to be more of a captain,” Nordahl said.
As for Clark, she would be without her older sister, Madison, for the first time in her high school career. For head coach Eric Baechler, he was interested in seeing how Clark would perform without the comfort of her older sister being close by. And although she was the only Clark on the floor, Baechler was not disappointed with what he saw from his star player.
“Bailie stepped up immediately from day one and was determined to have another fantastic season and wanted to be back-to-back league champions,” Baechler said. “Bailie would probably say she could have even been better at times, but that’s the type of player she is. She is always striving to be better even though her best is better than anyone else. Most Outstanding is a perfect award for Bailie because she was outstanding.”
During their junior year, Calaveras was a perfect 10-0 in league play and the goal was to once again go undefeated against league opponents. It was accomplished by another perfect 10-0 season. That pressure was welcomed by Nordahl.
“There was a lot of pressure, but we knew that we could do it and that was our main goal,” Nordahl said. “It felt really good to accomplish that.”
Clark added, “Before every game, we talked about the fact that everyone is coming in here and wants to beat us. For us to be the team that everyone wants to beat is a good feeling, but there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it. I think that we definitely came into the Escalon game a little too confident and you can’t do that. It’s pretty cool that everyone wanted to beat us.”
Clark finished the season by averaging 10.7 points per game and pulling down 7.8 rebounds, dishing 2.7 assists, and collecting 5.4 steals. She scored 268 total points and had 194 rebounds, 67 assists, 135 steals, 10 blocks and drained 19 shots from behind the arc.
“What impressed me most was the bigger the game the better she played,” Baechler said about Clark. “There was another gear in there that she switched to and made everyone around her better. We really dominated the second half of league and Bailie was in the center of it all, playing big in all of those games.”
As for Nordahl, she averaged 11.3 points per game and averaged five rebounds, one assist and 2.3 steals. Nordahl scored 316 total points with 140 rebounds, 29 assists, 65 steals and 19 blocks while draining 50 3-point baskets.
“She is one of those players that does everything very well and is so well rounded as a basketball player,” Baechler said about Nordahl. “What made me most happy was she was recognized by the whole league as the MVP in their eyes, as she was top vote getter with Bailie off the board as the MOP.”
When asked what Nordahl is like to coach, Baechler said, “Brooke doesn’t say a whole lot but whatever is asked of her she does and then some. She’s a super competitive player. What I love the most about her is that she will put her body on the line against anyone at any time and gives it everything she’s got. That can’t be coached; that is within yourself on wanting it more than the person next to you and working hard to get it. I love the example she sets to the younger girls in the program and the hard work she puts in.”
Clark and Nordahl’s high school basketball careers are now complete. And although Nordahl will no longer be a Calaveras basketball player, she is grateful for all that she learned during her four years of playing at Calaveras.
“Playing basketball here at Calaveras has taught me a lot,” Nordahl said. “It’s taught me to work hard and to make the sacrifices that come along with playing basketball. There were a lot of great memories, and it’s been such a great experience, and I’m so glad that I’m a part of the Lady Reds.”