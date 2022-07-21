Senior golfers return to a familiar game of par points

Senior golfers were still abuzz over how Orv Pense spent last week basking in light of his one-under par round of 71 in the July 6 tournament at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. His fellow competitors in a twice weekly skins game honored this performance by chipping in and buying him several sacks of sand at Senders. Don’t know what that’s all about.
In the meantime, this week’s competition was a return to par points. In the White Tees Flight, recently crowned Club Champion and June’s leading money winner Alan Couchman tied with former club champ Roger Ladd for first. Ladd, a retired HVAC technician, had a hot game on a hot day. Another former champ, Al Liberato, claimed third. Jon Puckett continued to move up the money list landing in fourth, while George White’s fifth place allowed him to win enough for a cup of coffee.
In the Gold Tees Flight, stormin’ Norman Miley’s lesson from club pro Nate Allen finally kicked in, as he garnered first. Rahls Hemmes, like last year’s Los Angeles Dodgers, placed second. Mike Pisano and Cliff Howard, who have a knack for placing in the money, tied for third. Jim Sickler and flight champ Gary Stockeland landed in fifth. They made enough to buy one golf ball and take turns using it.
In the Red Tees Flight, Ken Phillips liked winning so much last week that he decided to do it again. This week he easily took first by three points. A traffic jam took place for second amongst four players. George Dillon, who complains so much about his game that prodigal son Weyrauch brings him cheese to accompany his whining, shared money with retired United Airlines employee Jon Foucrault, whose game has been flying quite high over the last month. They were matched by retired railroad conductor Jimmy Fields, whose game was definitely on track, along with retired fireman Ralph Johnson, whose game has been smokin’ recently.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, David Dean beat out retired contractor Dave Mullen, who didn’t have a long enough tape measure for his shot. From the golds, Pisano beat Stockeland by two inches to claim the grand prize. From the reds, Phillips added to his treasure while David Bockman snuggled into second.
In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, Ladd and Couchman battled again as Ladd claimed first. From the golds, Sickler had the shot-of-the-day (2 feet, 8 inches) to beat a good shot by Miley. From the reds, Harry Kious narrowly aced out Dillon.
