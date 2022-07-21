Senior golfers return to a familiar game of par points

Senior golfers were still abuzz over how Orv Pense spent last week basking in light of his one-under par round of 71 in the July 6 tournament at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. His fellow competitors in a twice weekly skins game honored this performance by chipping in and buying him several sacks of sand at Senders. Don’t know what that’s all about. 

In the meantime, this week’s competition was a return to par points. In the White Tees Flight, recently crowned Club Champion and June’s leading money winner Alan Couchman tied with former club champ Roger Ladd for first. Ladd, a retired HVAC technician, had a hot game on a hot day. Another former champ, Al Liberato, claimed third. Jon Puckett continued to move up the money list landing in fourth, while George White’s fifth place allowed him to win enough for a cup of coffee. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.