Calaveras can't force overtime with last-second shot vs. Union Mine

Following a three-point home loss to Union Mine, Calaveras head basketball coach Kraig Clifton reminded his team that what doesn’t kill them will only make them stronger.
Calaveras has played a very difficult preseason schedule and Union Mine is another example of a tough squad Calaveras has gone toe-to-toe with. Calaveras had a chance to tie the game as time expired, but the 3-point attempt hit the rim and bounced to the floor. Calaveras fell to Union Mine 56-53 Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
The loss is Calaveras’ second in a row and its fourth in its last six games. But all of Calaveras’ losses have been to potential playoff teams (Ripon Christian, Escalon, Patterson, Union Mine) and all four losses have been by a combined 21 points. Clifton feels that even with the losses, his team has yet to be killed and are only getting stronger.
“I really do think we are going in the right direction,” Clifton said. “Every night is a different challenge and it addresses issues that I think we need to improve on, and we did that tonight. We did that against their pressure and adjusted against different styles of defense. I think we are improving.”
Calaveras (7-4) and Union Mine (8-3) had no problems putting points on the board in the first quarter. Calaveras got a 3-point basket from junior Logan Parmley and junior Jay Clifton, while junior Braeden Orlandi scored five points and senior Travis Byrd and junior Elijah Malamed each scored a basket in Calaveras’ 15-point opening quarter.
Calaveras trailed Union Mine 18-15 heading into the second quarter and again, scored 15 points. Orlandi and Clifton each scored four, while Malamed made one basket from downtown and Parmley and junior Merrick Strange scored in the paint. At the midway point, Calaveras was only down 32-30.
In the third quarter, Calaveras got outscored 15-10 and had trouble coming out of the locker room and finding the same momentum it had at the end of the half. This has been a trend for Calaveras in its last couple of games and Clifton is trying to figure out a way for it to not happen anymore.
“I just keep challenging them to not have a letdown,” the veteran coach said. “The coaches and I are going to talk about that and try to come up with something, because it’s been a couple in a row. You can arguably say that’s where we lost the game tonight.”
Heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras trailed Union Mine 47-40. Calaveras had trouble scoring for much of the fourth quarter and Union Mine built a double-digit lead.
“It definitely hurts because the game of basketball is about momentum and it hurts when you aren’t able to put points on the board,” Byrd said about not scoring early in the fourth quarter. “It helps the other team just as much as it hurts you.”
Late in the game, Calaveras mounted its comeback. Clifton and Malamed each hit clutch 3-point baskets and Byrd scored in the paint.
Trailing by three and with only seconds remaining, Clifton took a contested shot that didn’t land, but a Calaveras rebound gave the home team one final chance. Unfortunately, the second attempt also was unsuccessful and Calaveras lost by three.
“They obviously showed that no-quit attitude,” Clifton said about his team fighting back and getting the opportunity to tie the game at the buzzer. “We got some turnovers, made some shots and got some offensive boards to give us an opportunity down the stretch.”
Clifton led Calaveras with 15 points; Malamed scored 10; Orlandi finished with nine; Byrd scored eight points; Strange had six points; and Parmley scored five points in the loss.