Bret Harte powers its way to another victory over Calaveras in a 3-0 sweep

The Bret Harte and Calaveras volleyball teams are headed in polar opposite directions.
The Bullfrogs are winners of three straight, while the Red Hawks are losers of three in a row. After Bret Harte beat Calaveras in three sets (25-18, 25-15, 25-10) Tuesday evening at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, the road to the postseason became much smoother for the Bullfrogs, while the Red Hawks need to figure out a way to stop the skid and get back on track.
Following the win, Bret Harte improved to 8-2 in the Mother Lode League standings and Calaveras dropped to an even 5-5 with five matches left to play. Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott has seen her squad put up tough fights against powerhouse squads like Sonora and Bret Harte, but with the season nearing an end, there isn’t much time remaining to get out of the funk that the Red Hawks are currently in.
“We definitely need to make a change,” Conley-Elliott said. “It’s tough going into this part of the season because there’s a lot of fatigue. We had a long preseason with a lot of tough matches, and we had tournaments that we went to, so we definitely played the most games out of all the teams in the league. We have to make sure that we are using that experience to our advantage. This is the time to push on the gas and not let up.”
While Calaveras is trying to figure things out, the Bullfrogs hope the good times continue to roll. Bret Harte has won three in a row and Tuesday’s sweep of Calaveras might have been one of the best matches the Bullfrogs have played since Mother Lode League play began back on Sept. 1.
“At this point in the season, the energy and the play on the court is where I would hope we would be as we head into the third part of the league schedule and are looking forward to making a playoff run,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said.
When Calaveras and Bret Harte met for the first time this season, the match was decided in the fifth set and the Bullfrogs were able to hold on for the victory. Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma knew how tough Calaveras plays and that if she and her teammates didn’t take the Red Hawks seriously, the night might not have ended in celebration.
“We came in with the mindset that we had to go hard, otherwise we were going to go home with a loss,” Bouma said. “We knew that they were going to want the win really bad, and we had to come back even stronger and that’s what we did today.”
After her squad took the Bullfrogs to five sets in Angels Camp, Calaveras co-captain Kyra Saiers thought the Red Hawks would have had a better outing than what was shown on the floor in the second head-to-head meeting between the county rivals.
“Any loss is frustrating at this point in the season,” Saiers said. “I know that we can play with them, and we’ve done it before. They showed out and we didn’t, and they scored more points than us and outplayed us and took the win.”
Bret Harte put together the first big run of the night and it came early in the opening set. With Calaveras leading 4-3, the Bullfrogs went on a 7-0 run with a kill from junior Chase Silva, a block from junior Makenna Tutthill and five Calaveras errors. The Red Hawks were able to cut Bret Harte’s lead to 12-11, which included a kill from senior Maya Miller and Saiers, but the Bullfrogs responded by going on an 11-1 run for a 23-12 advantage. During the run, Bret Harte got kills from Bouma, senior Rubi Rodriguez, senior Aariah Fox and a serving ace from senior Ashlin Arias.
With Bret Harte leading 24-14, Calaveras tried to make a comeback and was aided in the process with two aces and a kill from Saiers, but a kill from Bouma ended the set with Bret Harte winning 25-18.
“Coming out strong at the beginning of the game always gives us momentum and momentum is really important in volleyball,” Bouma said. “Momentum is what brought us to where we were.”
The Bullfrogs started the second set just as hot as they were in the opening and jumped out to a 7-1 lead with kills from Fox, Bouma and an ace from Silva. The Red Hawks used kills from Saiers and senior Jordynn Petersen to help cut the deficit to 8-6, but Bret Harte got two kills and an ace from Fox and a kill from Tutthill, along with a Calaveras miscue to go ahead 13-6. From that point, Bret Harte cruised to pick up a 25-15 victory and take a 2-0 lead.
Bret Harte’s offense was clicking, but it was the play of its defense that took center stage. When asked about the play of the defense, Porovich said, “We talk about defense being and attitude and mind over play and it was fun to see my kids in the back row feel that satisfaction of putting that extra hustle into it and making a big play and earning the kill and the point on the end of that play and seeing the reward for their hard work.”
Even though the Bullfrogs dominated the first two sets of the match, Porovich, who has not only coached in enough rivalry games against Calaveras, but she also played in her fair share as a Bret Harte student-athlete to know that as long as the game is not over, Calaveras will not just go quietly into the night.
“It’s a rivalry game and it’s Calaveras; they are always going to be scrappy,” Porovich said. “I know that they are not down-and-out until three sets are won. We knew that even though we won those first two sets, it’s still a blank slate. We needed to go out there and make a statement that we are here to play tonight, and we are going to go home with the win.”
The Red Hawks did their best to stick with the Bullfrogs on the scoreboard early in the third set. Kills from Saiers and Petersen helped keep Calaveras within striking distance. With Bret Harte leading 12-8, the Bullfrogs put all hopes of a Calaveras comeback to bed by going on a 13-2 run to take the final set 25-10.
“We’ve been practicing really hard and putting a lot of work in the gym and I think that showed today,” Bouma said. “We were getting balls up that we don’t normally, we were getting kills and we had a clean game that we could be proud of.”
For the third time in the last three matches, Saiers and her teammates watched as another squad celebrated a victory on the other side of the net and that’s a trend the senior hopes will end sooner rather than later.
“It sucks, but at the end of the day there is nothing you can do about it, and you have to keep pushing and focusing on the games ahead and not the games in the past,” Saiers said.
Bret Harte was led by sophomore Brennen Brouillette with one block with 29 assists while going 72 for 73 passing and also went 6 for 6 serving and had eight digs; Fox had a game-high 15 kills, one block, went 7 for 7 serving with one ace and had 18 digs; Silva had four kills, one block, went 22 for 23 serving with three aces and had 25 digs; Bouma had 10 kills, went 12 for 12 serving with one ace and had 10 digs; Rodriguez had two digs and one kill; Tutthill had four kills and one block; junior Abbi Molina had four digs and two assists; and senior Ashlin Arias had 30 digs.
As for Calaveras, junior Isabella Autrey had 20 digs; senior Madyson Bernasconi had 15 digs; sophomore Chloe Martz had two blocks; senior Cassidy Black had nine digs; senior Laney Koepp had a game-high 44 digs; Saiers had five kills, one ace, seven digs and one block; junior Kaylee Ewing had two kills, one ace and 14 digs; Petersen had three kills and six digs; junior Ginger Scheidt had five digs; and Miller had two digs and one kill.
“Bret Harte came here fired up because they knew that the last game we had with them went five sets and there was a lot of fire and energy,” Conley-Elliott said. “They had that fight from the very beginning tonight. It isn’t that they played a ton better than the last time we saw them, but they definitely had that drive.”
Junior varsity
In the JV matchup, Calaveras beat Bret Harte in three sets (19-25, 27-25, 15-9) on Tuesday night in San Andreas. For Bret Harte, Kylie Tarap had one kill; Olivia Burke had three kills and two aces; Izzy Valente had two kills; Giulianna Lucido had one kill; Mica Davis had two kills and three aces; Annelise Zumbach had five kills and two aces; Emmy Arbulich had 19 assists and seven aces; and Rylee Banks had one ace.