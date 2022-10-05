Bret Harte powers its way to another victory over Calaveras in a 3-0 sweep
Bret Harte beat Calaveras 3-0 on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. 

The Bret Harte and Calaveras volleyball teams are headed in polar opposite directions.

The Bullfrogs are winners of three straight, while the Red Hawks are losers of three in a row. After Bret Harte beat Calaveras in three sets (25-18, 25-15, 25-10) Tuesday evening at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, the road to the postseason became much smoother for the Bullfrogs, while the Red Hawks need to figure out a way to stop the skid and get back on track.

Calaveras celebrates after gaining a point in the first set. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma had 10 kills in the win over Calaveras. 
Calaveras senior Kyra Saiers had five kills, seven digs, one ace and one block in the loss to Bret Harte. 
Bret Harte sophomore Brennen Brouillette went 6 for 6 serving and also had 29 assists while going 72 for 73 passing against Calaveras. 
Calaveras senior Cassidy Black runs to keep a play alive. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox, jumping, had a game-high 15 kills. 
Calaveras senior Jordynn Petersen tips the ball over the net for a Red Hawk point. 
Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich slaps hands with junior Sophie Bouma during a timeout in the third set. 
