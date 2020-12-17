‘Impossible’ shots made on not-so-infamous day of golf

Dec.7 was not a day of infamy for La Contenta senior golfers, as they competed in a game of individual low net.
In the red flight, George Dillon did a sneak attack on his competitors as he shot his best round of the year. His 14-handicap netted him a 64, which was seven strokes less than any other flight winners. Yet he was treated like Rodney Dangerfield, as he got no respect. His fellow competitors and golfers he has played with this year screamed out, “No way,” “Impossible,” and “Who kept score?”
There was a tie for second between sneaky Rich Spence and the surprisingly resurgent Steve Weyrauch. Current red tee champ Earl Watkins and Gene Weatherby battled each other for a fourth-place tie.
In the Gold Tee Flight, current tee champ Gary Stockeland came back from a two-week hiatus to reinsert himself into another first-place finish. With all the money he’s won, his fellow competitors wondered if that affected his play the previous two weeks, or did the FBI put him in the witness protection program? Bill Gylling is probably happy Stockeland’s game is back, as he finished second. Frequent winners Ken Polk and Charlie Moore tied for third. Mike Pisano added to his weekly earnings from the closest-the-hole contest with a fifth-place finish.
In the White Tee Flight, retired school psychologist Al Liberato, current flight champ Jim Maxam and huge Dan Borges settled for a first-place tie. There was a log jam for fourth amongst David Dean, recent returning member Dave Mullen, Matt Theodore, big Bob Bradley, and not-quite-as-big Gabe Karam.
From the white tees in the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8, Liberato continue his frequent wins in this event, as he claimed first. David Dean was second. These warriors reversed positions on No. 13, as Dean made the shot of the day at 1 foot, 10 inches to show his stuff over Liberato’s second-place challenge.
From the gold tees, former perennial club champ Orv Pence showed he still has it as he took first on No. 8 and No. 13. Current gold tee champ Stockeland earned second on No. 8 and Mike Pisano continued his ho-hum success in this event, finishing second.
From the red tees, Jack Cox stood up the competition with a surprising shot on No. 8. Dillon rounded off his amazing day by taking first on No. 13. Weatherby, much to the chagrin of his competitors, decided to reenter this event after avoiding it for two weeks and claimed second on both holes.