Calaveras battles against tough teams at Del Oro tournament

After playing three games at the 5th Annual Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament at Del Oro High School, there really should be no squad that strikes fear into the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team. Calaveras took on three difficult teams and proved they could play with just about anyone.
Calaveras, along with St. Francis, Del Oro, Woodcreek, Granite Bay, Foothill, Kennedy and Clovis all participated in the three-day tournament. Calaveras picked up one win and lost two.
“The only way to get better is to be challenged and we were up for the challenge,” Calaveras first-year head coach Eric Baechler said. “Our Defense kept us in every game. Being the smallest school in the tournament, we knew going in that it was not going to be easy and the goal was to get better, get stronger and play hard and we checked all those boxes and then some.”
Calaveras began the tournament on Dec. 16 with a 41-34 win over St. Francis, who is a division I school. Calaveras had trouble in the opening half and was only able to score 13 points, while St. Francis scored 24. At halftime, Calaveras trailed by 11.
In the third quarter, Calaveras took over and scored 20 points and held St. Francis to only four. In the final quarter, Calaveras only scored eight points, but limited St. Francis to six. Calaveras only allowed 10 points in the second half.
Junior Brooke Nordahl had a strong performance with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals; senior Madison Clark scored seven points, had three rebounds, one assist and three steals; senior Sierra Lowry had four points, four rebounds and three steals; senior Randi Adams had two points and three rebounds; junior Bailie Clark scored nine points, had six rebounds, one assist and a team-high nine steals; and senior Paytin Curran had two points and three rebounds.
After beating St. Francis, Calaveras took on Del Oro, who is No. 2 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II rankings and the seventh ranked team in the entire CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. Calaveras put up a fight, but took the 50-30 loss. Calaveras trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and then 19-13 at halftime. In the second half, Calaveras got outscored 31-17.
Nordahl had another impressive outing, as the junior scored a team-high 15 points to go along with her two rebounds, one steal and one block; Madison Clark had three rebounds, three steals and one point; Lowry had two points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block; Adams scored five points, had one rebound and two steals; Bailie Clark scored six points, had six boards and nine steals; Curran pulled down four rebounds; and sophomore Izabella Tapia had one point, four rebounds, one steal and one block.
On Dec. 18, Calaveras lost a heartbreaker to division I Clovis 39-38. Lowry led her team with 14 points and pulled down four rebounds; Madison Clark had six points, two rebounds, five assists and six steals; junior Laney Koepp had two points and one rebound; Adams had five rebounds, two steals and one block; Bailie Clark had two points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals; Curran had four points, five rebounds and two assists; and Nordahl scored 10 points with three rebounds, one assist and four steals.
Following the tournament, Calaveras has an overall record of 9-3. Calaveras has not played in its home gym since November, but will get back-to-back home games on Dec. 21 and 22 when it hosts Colfax and Sierra respectively.
“I’m extremely excited about where we are at as a team,” Baechler said. “At 9-3, we have some monster games coming up. I expect us to come out with a little chip on our shoulder and hungry for some big wins.”