With 17 points from Kane and 16 from Silva, Bret Harte beats Summerville by 55

Three days after suffering a tough home loss to the Sonora Wildcats, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team rebounded in a major way.
Behind 17 points from freshman Maddie Kane and a double-double from junior Chase Silva, the Bullfrogs had no problem knocking off the Summerville Bears 62-7 on Friday night in Tuolumne.
Bret Harte didn’t take long to find a rhythm offensively, as the Bullfrogs outscored the Bears 17-1 in the first quarter. Silva led the charge with seven points, while senior Kadyn Rolleri scored four points and senior Aariah Fox, senior CJ DesBouillons and Kane all scored two points.
After scoring 17 points in the opening quarter, Bret Harte continued its offensive explosion with 22 points in the second. Summerville had no answer on how to stop Kane, as the freshman scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter. Kane also drained a game-high three shots from downtown. At halftime, Bret Harte led 39-5.
After being held scoreless in the second quarter, Silva scored six points in the third, which included going 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll returned to the floor after missing the previous four games with an injury and drained a 3-point basket for her only points of the night. Bret Harte outscored Summerville 13-2 in the third quarter and led 52-7.
Summerville didn’t score in the final eight minutes, while Bret Harte got three points from Silva, two from senior Ashlin Arias, Fox and junior Makenna Tutthill and a free throw from Rolleri, who also finished with a team-high five steals.
Kane led all players with 17 points and also had two rebounds, one steal and one block; Silva recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds and also had one assist and one steal; Arias had five points, two rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist; Fox scored six points with four boards, two steals, one block and one assist; DesBouillons had two points, one rebound, two steals and two assists; Rolleri had five points and five steals; freshman Bailey Eltringham had one rebound and one assist; Carroll scored three points with one rebound, one steal and one assist; junior Sophie Bouma had two points, three rebounds, one steal and two assists; and Tutthill had six points, five boards, two steals and one assist.
Bret Harte (14-4, 2-1 MLL) is now tied for second place in the league standings with Sonora, who lost on Friday night on the road to Argonaut.
