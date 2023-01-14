With 17 points from Kane and 16 from Silva, Bret Harte beats Summerville by 55
Buy Now

Three days after suffering a tough home loss to the Sonora Wildcats, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team rebounded in a major way.

Behind 17 points from freshman Maddie Kane and a double-double from junior Chase Silva, the Bullfrogs had no problem knocking off the Summerville Bears 62-7 on Friday night in Tuolumne.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.