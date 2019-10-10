Calaveras looks to hand Amador its first 2019 loss

Once league season hits, every game becomes more important than the last. With that in mind, if the Calaveras High School football team hopes to capture its first Mother Lode League championship since 2013, it will need to be the first team to defeat the Amador Buffaloes.
Without a victory over Amador, a league title may be out of the question.
Calaveras started the Mother Lode League season with a 42-0 thrashing of the Summerville Bears on homecoming night Oct. 4, but while that was going on, only a few miles down Highway 49, Amador beat the Bret Harte High School Bullfrogs by the same score.
Amador has done seemingly everything right during the 2019 season. Not only has Amador yet to lose, but in six games has only allowed 41 points and has posted three shutouts. Even though Amador’s defense has been vicious to opposing offenses, Calaveras head coach Doug Clark feels that his team has an advantage because it has already faced good defenses during the preseason.
“It’s a well-coached defense and they are tough,” Clark said. “But we have played some well-coached defenses who are tough. So, take that as it is. They are a good defense and they are strong and we’ve seen that this year. So, we’ll see that again.”
Amador has the best record in the Mother Lode League, with Calaveras second with an overall record of 4-2. Calaveras’ two preseason losses were to Escalon and Ripon, who are a combined 12-1. Calaveras’ combined preseason opponents’ record is 18-15, while Amador is 12-16. Clark hopes that his tough preseason schedule will have his team ready to do battle with a talented Amador squad.
“At the end of preseason, everybody wants to be 5-0,” Clark said. “We come out of preseason and we are a little over .500 and that’s great for us. I’m not disappointed in the least. You play tough teams so when you get into league and you are battling for a championship, you’ve had that exposure. I would say that all five of our preseason games have all had different components that we will see when we are battling for a league championship or playoff contention.”
It’s not just Amador’s defense that is good, as the offense has no trouble finding the end zone. In six contests, Amador is averaging a little over 42 points per game. Calaveras senior lineman Tyler Peoples knows it’s going to be a fight on both sides of the ball.
“I’m expecting to play a bunch of hard hitters who are tough and like to play football,” Peoples said. “It’s going to be a good game.”
Even with a win needed to keep Calaveras’ title dreams alive, junior linebacker Blain Mossa doesn’t feel nervous heading into Friday’s road game.
“I don’t really get nervous, because I trust my teammates,” Mossa said. “I just get more anxious for the game to start.”
Calaveras has won three in a row and four of its last five games. In Calaveras’ four wins, the average score has been 34-8. And in the past two games, Calaveras has surrendered only eight points.
“I like the way that we’ve been playing,” Clark said. “Little things are starting to jell and guys are coming back. We know that Amador is 6-0 and very tough, so this could potentially be a league title game. So, there are a lot of nerves, but there’s nothing jumping out that I wish was different.”
If there was one thing that Clark might like to change heading into Friday’s game (as well as Oct. 18 at Sonora), it would be that his players were still in school. Monday was the first day of Calaveras’ two-week fall break and Clark knows that kids change when they don’t have school five days a week.
“I don’t like being on a two-week fall break right now because it interrupts the kids’ routine,” Clark said. “But we’ve had more kids at this Monday’s practice than we’ve had all year.”
One area that Calaveras has been outstanding in all year has been kicking. Senior kicker Andrew Celli is coming off a game against Summerville in which he was 6 for 6 in points after touchdowns (PATs) and was 4 for 5 the week before. Clark is confident every time Celli lines up to kick.
“It’s a very nice weapon to have,” Clark said. “But special teams could make or break you. It could come down to one play or one special teams play and you have to take that just as seriously as offense or defense.”
There’s a good chance that whoever wins Friday night will end the season as league champion, although both Amador and Calaveras still have to face the five-time defending champion Wildcats. But with so much at stake, it’s safe to say that a 4-2 Calaveras squad is the underdog against a 6-0 Amador team.
And that’s just the way Calaveras wants it.
“I think we are the underdogs and I like that,” Mossa said. “I want to be able to shock people who are at the game.”
Calaveras and Amador kick off at 7 p.m., Friday in Sutter Creek.