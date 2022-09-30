Week 7 Preview: Calaveras at Sonora

Next up: Calaveras (1-4) at Sonora (4-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 30
Place: Dunlavy Field, Sonora
2022 season: Calaveras (1-4, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to McNair 21-7; lost to Carson 14-0; lost to Ripon Christian 27-6; lost to Ripon 49-12; beat Galt 35-3; Sonora (4-1, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Oakdale 27-21 (OT); beat Ripon 42-10; beat Hilmar 28-20; beat Justin Garza 57-18; beat West 63-12
Last week’s result: Calaveras beat Galt 35-31 in Galt
Last meeting: Calaveras lost to Sonora 64-22 in San Andreas
Series record since 2004: Sonora leads the series 11-1. Calaveras hasn't won since 2013
Game history: 2021: 64-22(Son); 2021: 27-21 (Son); 2019: 35-7 (Son); 2018: 21-7 (Son); 2017: 59-50 (Son); 2016: 28-14 (Son); 2015: 28-27 (Son); 2014: 43-0 (Son); 2013: 13-7 (Cal); 2012: 35-26 (Son); 2011: 33-19 (Son); 2011: 33-19 (Son); 2010: 48-47 (Son)
Calaveras season statistics: Passing – Orlandi, 14-33-177-0-1; Manzo, 13-24-153-0-2; Batterton, 1-3-12-0-1; Beadles, 0-1-0-0-0; total, 28-61-343-0-4; Receiving – McCurdy, 7-45-0; Orlandi, 7-62-0; Brim, 1-29-0; Beadles, 3-87-0; Petersen, 1-21-0, Tofanelli, 1-12-0; Urbina, 4-47-0; Spurr, 1-31-0; total, 28-343-0; Rushing – Beadles, 37-120-0; Orlandi, 84-516-8; McCurdy, 17-21-0; Petersen, 3-(-2)-0; Urbina, 21-149-1; Ferrante, 2-2-0; Crandell, 6-29-0; Spurr, 6-5-0; Manzo, 7-(-34)-0; Batterton, 1-(-6)-0; total, 184-792-9; Interceptions – Orlandi, 3
Junior varsity: Calaveras’ JV team snapped a three-game skid by picking up an impressive 58-8 win over Galt. The JV Red Hawks end the preseason with a record of 2-3.
