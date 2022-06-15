Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Anika Jodie

Staying active during her senior year at Bret Harte High School was never an issue for Anika Jodie. In the fall, Jodie was a member of Bret Harte’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V girls’ cross country championship team. And in the spring, Jodie helped Bret Harte’s girls track and field team capture a Mother Lode League championship with a perfect 10-0 record.
After not running cross country during her junior year, Jodie returned to the trails and held her own as the only senior on a very talented Bullfrog team. Jodie’s highest finish came at the third Mother Lode League meet of the season, when she placed sixth out of 29 runners.
At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Subsection Meet, Jodie set a personal record in the three-mile race with her time of 21:51.5. At the section meet, she placed eighth overall out of 54 runners and finished in 22:00.1. Jodie saved her best for last. At the CIF State Cross Country Championship Meet, she set a personal record in the 5,000-meter race with her time of 21:42.
After winning the D5 section championship, Jodie said, “To be a senior and have this be the year that we are section champions means so much to me. This is my last time running with Bret Harte at sections and this is my last year running cross country. I love that I get to have my last year be so important and it just adds to all the memories that I’m going to take with me.”
In the spring, Jodie dominated the Mother Lode League on the track. She focused on the 400-meter race, the 300-meter hurdles, the pole vault and the 4x400-meter relays.
In the 400-meter race, Jodie recorded six first-place finishes and three second-place finishes. She set a personal record of 1:02.38 at the Mother Lode League championship meet, which placed her second overall. In the 300-meter hurdles, she had nine first-place finishes and two second place finishes. Jodie set a personal record of 49.60 at the O’Condon Invitational. She placed first at the MLL championship and fourth at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V prelims. In the pole vault competition, Jodie finished third twice and set a personal record of 8 feet, 2 inches at the league finals. In the 4x400-meter relay, her team placed first six times, placed second once and placed third twice. And the one time she competed in the SMR 100-100-200-400-meter race, she and her teammates placed first.
In total, Jodie finished her senior track and field season as a Mother Lode League team and individual champion and collected 22 first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
“We are sincerely going to miss Anika Jodie,” Bret Harte head track and field coach Jon Byrnes said. “She is destined for great things, whether it is athletically or academically. She is sorely going to be missed.”
Jodie graduated as a Golden State Seal Merit Award winner and earned department honors in English and physical education.