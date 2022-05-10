Calaveras pounds Venture Academy in the opening round of the D4 playoffs

The playoff version of the Calaveras High School baseball team looked very similar to the regular season version of the squad. Calaveras had outstanding pitching, strong defense and an offensive explosion.
Those three factors resulted in Calaveras’ first playoff victory in 10 years. No. 2 Calaveras beat No. 15 Venture Academy in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas.
For a team of players who had never played in a postseason baseball game before, Calaveras didn’t seem fazed by the do-or-die game.
“We are all relaxed and had a lot of confidence going into this game knowing that we’ve had a good run the last couple of years, and we might as well just put it all on the line,” Calaveras senior catcher Woody Gardina said. “It’s also good to play with a little bit of nerves and feel like you have something to prove.”
Calaveras entered Tuesday’s game as the No. 2 team in the division IV brackets and were the heavy favorites against No. 15 Venture Academy. Yet head coach Tom DeLappe has been around baseball long enough to know that all it takes is a quality pitching performance to lead to a potential upset.
“It’s baseball and anything can happen, and it just takes a guy to go out there and throw well,” DeLappe said. “We just go out and play. We assume that we are playing a good team and that we’re facing their ace and we are just going to take it from there.”
Fortunately for Calaveras, it was the home squad who had the pitcher who went out and threw well. Senior Andy Rios had not pitched since April 19 in Calaveras’ only Mother Lode League loss of the season. Rios had been dealing with some health issues, but he was ready to go when his number was called against Venture Academy.
“We’ve been working every day at practice to keep my arm in shape and not rusty and it showed on the field,” Rios said. “I just have to go out there and throw the pitch where I’m supposed to and hope for the best.”
When DeLappe was asked why he went with Rios and not Dean Habbestad, who is posting a 1.00 era, the veteran coach said, “Dean threw seven innings on Friday and we wanted to give him a little extra rest, so we went with Andy. We knew last week that Andy’s arm was feeling better, so it was a no brainer. You can go with either one of them against anybody.”
DeLappe’s decision to go with Rios paid off. The senior hurler went five innings and gave up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Rios got to pitch with the lead after Calaveras scored twice in the bottom of the second. Habbestad reached safely on a one-out single and was promptly brought home with a loud double off the bat of Gardina, which gave Calaveras a 1-0 lead. Gardina scored Calaveras’ second run of the inning on a single by junior Brayden Brim.
“It feels good to make a statement on offense because our defense and pitching is rock solid,” Gardina said about striking first on the scoreboard. “Once we get our offense fired up, there’s not much that can stop us.”
Venture Academy’s biggest offensive outburst came in the top of the third, as a single and double led to its only run of the game. Rios got out of the jam by striking out two and getting a ground out to retire the side.
Calaveras put the game away in the bottom of the third, as 12 batters went to the plate. Habbestad, Brim, Aiden Look and Rios all recorded RBIs in a seven-run inning. After three innings, Calaveras had a commanding 9-1 lead.
“Getting those clutch hits with runners in scoring position is the key to winning all the time,” DeLappe said. “I thought we had better approaches as the game went along. The first two innings, we were trying to figure the pitcher out and get a good look at him and then we started hitting him a little bit better with better at-bats.”
With a big lead, Rios continued to pitch as if Calaveras led by just one. In the fourth and fifth, he faced the minimum number of batters and recorded three more strikeouts.
“I thought he threw really well, especially for being out a little bit and coming in in a high-pressure situation,” Gardina said of Rios’ performance. “It was a must-win game, and it was good to see him out there and he threw really well.”
Calaveras ended the game early with one more big swing of the bat. In all the hits that were collected, junior slugger Gus Tofanelli had yet to join the party. Heading into the bottom of the fifth, Tofanelli was 0-2. That changed when Tofanelli sent the Calaveras faithful home happy with a monster two-run home run to end the game with Calaveras ahead 12-1.
“I was just more focused on winning and getting that first game out of the way,” Tofanelli said when asked if hitting the home run erased a tough day at the plate. “We all have our heads in the right place, and everyone is just trying to do their jobs.”
Calaveras finished the afternoon with 12 runs on 11 hits with two doubles, one home run, five walks and one batter hit by a pitch. Gardina continued to swing a hot bat, going 2 for 2 with two doubles, a walk, three runs scored and one RBI; Brim went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored; Habbestad went 2 for 3, scored twice and had one RBI; Rios went 2 for 4 and had one RBI and scored once; senior Chance Brooks went 1 for 3 with an RBI; Tofanelli went 1 for 3 with a two-run home run and was also hit by a pitch; Look had two RBIs and scored once; senior Chris Maddock scored once; and junior Tyler Maddock scored one run in the win.
Up next for Calaveras is No. 7 East Union, who defeated No. 10 Livingston 12-2 Tuesday afternoon. Calaveras and East Union will play in another single-elimination game. Should Calaveras be victorious, it would then play in a three-game series, with a trip to the section championship game on the line.
“We can’t get caught up in the past, but it also gives us a lot of confidence going into Thursday knowing that we’ve played in a playoff game and that we can do it,” Gardina said.
No. 2 Calaveras and No. 7 East Union will play at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas. Tickets for the game can be purchased through https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available in digital format. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, $5 for K-12, and no charge for five and under. Tickets are not available for purchase at the game.