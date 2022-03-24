Calaveras tennis drops its first two matches of the season

The 2022 road season for the Calaveras High School tennis team began Tuesday against Argonaut in Jackson and continued Thursday against Summerville in Tuolumne.
Calaveras came up on the losing end in both matches. In Tuesday’s match against Argonaut, it was Argonaut 7, Calaveras 2. And on Thursday, Calaveras lost to the Bears 8-1.
Against Argonaut, Calaveras picked up a win in the boys’ No. 2 match. Calaveras’ Tanner Wright beat Argonaut’s Roland Loffswold 6-2, 7-5. In the boys’ No. 1 match, Calaveras’ Conner Cooper lost to Argonaut’s Jesse Flores 6-0, 6-3. In the girls’ No. 1 match, Calaveras’ Taylor Horn lost to Argonaut’s Mave Klement 6-1, 6-0. And in the girls’ No. 2 match, Calaveras’ Laighanna Lemos was defeated by Argonaut’s Lily Carson 6-1, 6-0.
In the doubles, Calaveras’ boys’ No. 1 team of Dustin Nisbet-Warren and Brendon Newman lost to Alex Giron and John Savage 6-2, 6-2. The No. 2 boys’ doubles team of John Krigbaum and Colette McDermed lost to Argonaut’s Zadok Epperson and Devin Dalton via forfeit. Calaveras’ No. 1 girls’ team of Katie Amestoy and Kendal Ewing lost 6-1, 6-0 to Argonaut’s Natalia Silva and Sadie Hemmelman. Calaveras won the mixed doubles match via forfeit.
Following the match against Argonaut, Calaveras’ first-year head coach Bob Newman said, “Argonaut is a well-coached team. Our novices got their first taste of match play, and they had some good play to build upon for the next match. Our veterans performed well, but we identified some elements of the game they can improve. The kids are motivated to learn and to be competitive this season.”
On Thursday, Calaveras lost to Summerville 8-1. Calaveras got its win in the boys’ No. 1 match, as Cooper beat Eli Geeze 2-6, 6-4 (10-8). In boys’ No. 2, Wright lost to Gideon Groff 7-2, 6-3. In the girls’ No. 1 match, Horn lost to Summerville’s Kiana Thomas 6-0, 6-0. And in the girls’ No. 2 match, Lemos lost to Elise Mendosa 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys’ doubles match, the team of Newman and Nisbet-Warren lost to CJ Bressel and Austin Auld 5-1, 4-6 (5-10). In the girls’ No. 1 doubles match, Calaveras’ Perrin Horn and Alexa Molina lost to Annika Cardinal and Katie Jaggers 7-6, 6-1. In the girls’ No. 2 doubles match, Katie Amestoy and Kendal Ewing lost to Summerville’s Natalie Frese and Anabelle Gilliatt. And in the mixed doubles match, Calaveras’ Virginia Da Ros and Krigbaum lost 7-5, 6-1.
“We played much better,” Newman said after the Summerville match. “We improved, had multiple tiebreakers and pushed Summerville.
Calaveras (2-0 Mother Lode League) will next take on Amador on March 31 in Sutter Creek.