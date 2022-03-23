Young Bullfrog squad falls to Wildcats in first MLL swim meet of the season

After competing in a couple of preseason invitationals, the Bret Harte High School swim team began Mother Lode League competition against the Sonora Wildcats.
Starting off league by taking on Sonora is no easy task and the Bullfrogs did all they could to defend their home pool. But the powerful Wildcats proved to be too much for the young Bret Harte squad to handle, as Sonora’s boys and girls both picked up victories. Bret Harte’s girls fell to Sonora 92-60, while the boys lost 126-28 Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Even though Bret Harte was unable to capture a victory, head coach Katlyn Rugo was pleased with what she saw from her swimmers.
“I think that they did really well,” Rugo said. “They were excited to swim today. With our girls’ team, we were able to fill every heat that we needed to and every lane that we needed to, we had a swimmer. It was nice to see that and that our team is growing and that they are doing really well.”
When looking at the Bret Harte roster, the biggest thing that stands out is the lack of senior swimmers. In fact, Noah Cardiel and Sayra Teodoro are the only seniors listed on the roster. Bret Harte also has 11 freshmen, seven juniors and five sophomores. Rugo knows that it’s going to take some time for the younger swimmers to feel comfortable in the water and that the more experience they get, the more they’ll improve.
“We have a very young team this year and I think that has a lot to do with the Covid and rebuilding year,” Rugo said. “Giving them as much opportunity to swim as many times as we can is what we are working toward. We’ve already been to two big invitational meets this year in Granite Bay and Roseville, where there were over 700 swimmers. Giving them that experience to see that was really cool and I think it made them more excited about the season.”
One of the new swimmers to the team is junior Zachary Perry. Perry was one of Bret Harte’s top water polo players in the fall and hopes that a season of swimming will improve his speed for his senior year.
“He’s a junior and it’s his first-year swimming,” Rugo said. “He plays water polo and wanting to get faster for water polo was really what pushed him to join the team. But I think now that he’s started swimming and has had a couple of races, he’s getting more excited about doing this.”
During the shortened spring season of 2021, the Bullfrogs had to deal with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, which included testing and as much social distancing as possible. With those restrictions loosened in 2022, Rugo feels that the atmosphere around the pool is much more relaxed and fun.
“It’s much more relaxed without the testing and all the other restrictions and requirements that we were having to deal with last year,” Rugo said. “This year definitely feels more relaxed, more fun and back to normal. It’s nice.”
Against the Wildcats, the Bullfrogs only had one first-place finish. And while Rugo would like to see many more top finishes, she knows that with a young team, improving times is the most important thing and she lets her swimmers know not to be discouraged if they don’t finish ahead of everyone else.
“We talk about that a lot, especially when we are swimming against a team like Sonora and we know they’ve got some really fast swimmers out there,” Rugo said. “We are focused on just doing the best that we can and improving our own times.”
Girls: Sonora 92, Bret Harte 60
The afternoon began with the 200-yard medley relay. Sonora placed first (2:13.88) and Bret Harte finished second and third. The second-place team of Kaylee Kautz, Isabella Valente, Zoe Ruggieri and Kenna Williams finished in 2:23.36. In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Maggie Kristoff placed third (3:04.10), while Jasmine Zausch placed fourth (3:06.69) and Teodoro placed fifth (3:14.27). In the 200-yard individual medley, Williams placed third (3:03.40), followed by Zoe Ruggieri (3:07.67) and Isabella Valente (3:14.27).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Tapia had a fourth-place finish (33.32), followed by Hall (36.88) and Sierra Johnson (38.76). Martina De la Rosa Rodriguez placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:34.30), followed by a third-place finish from Allison Pry (1:50.45) and Clare Buteau placed fourth (2:00). The Bullfrogs got a fourth- fifth- and sixth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle from Ruggieri (1:18.50), Kristoff (1:22.26) and Teodoro (1:25.05).
In the longest race of the afternoon, Bret Harte’s Kautz Finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with her time of 7:26.03. Hall came in third (8:36.60) and Johnson placed fourth (9:07.61). In the 200-yard relay, the team of Williams, Ruggieri, Kautz and Pry had a second-place time of 2:14.18. Bret Harte’s only first-place finish came from Tapia in the 100-yard backstroke, as the sophomore finished in 1:23.01. Williams placed second (1:24.65) and Kautz came in fourth (1:29.59).
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Valente placed fourth (1:34.08), followed by De la Rosa Rodriguez (1:43.47) and Pry (1:52.87). And in the 400-yard relay, the team of Tapia, Zausch, Pry and Hall placed third in 5:33.77, while the foursome of Buteau, Kyera Chraft, Madelyn Freer and Johnson placed fourth in 6:36.89.
Boys: Sonora 126, Bret Harte 28
In the 200-yard medley relay, Bret Harte’s Alexander Tudbury, Perry, Cardiel and Xander Dodds placed second in 2:06.31. In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Airein Gish placed fourth (2:32.28), followed by Ezra Miller in fifth (2:36.93) and Dodds in sixth (2:51.48). In the 50-yard freestyle, Cardiel had a fourth-place time of 26.25, followed by Tudbury in fifth (27.06) and Mason Johnson in sixth (36.54). And in the 100-yard freestyle, Perry placed fourth (1:02.83), followed by Gish (1:08.87) and Dodds (1:13.17).
In the 200-yard relay, Bret Harte had a second- and fourth-place finish. The second-place team of Cardiel, Perry, Tudbury and Gish finished in 1:50.03, while the fourth-place team of Miller, Dodds, Jesus Moncada and freshman Mason Johnson finished in 2:10.20.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Cardiel placed second (1:11.77), while Tudbury finished fourth (1:14.87) and Miller placed sixth (1:31.91). In the 100-yard breaststroke, Perry shaved five seconds off his time with his fourth-place finish of 1:20.41. Moncada placed fifth (1:37.22) and Johnson came in sixth (1:44.06). And in the 400-yard relay, the team of Gish, Moncada, Miller and Johnson placed third in 5:04.72.
Bret Harte will return to Mother Lode League action on March 30 when it hosts Calaveras at 4 p.m. in Angels Camp. On April 1, the Bullfrogs will head to Jackson to take on Amador and Argonaut.