Calaveras wrestling collects MLL dual championship for 14th straight season

TUOLUMNE – The more things change, the more they stay the same. A year went by without wrestling because of COVID-19. During that time, the Calaveras High School wrestling team got a new head coach and, in many aspects, the program had to almost start over from scratch.
Yet when the lights shine the brightest and championships are on the line, Calaveras continues to rise to the occasion. For the 14th season in a row, Calaveras proved once again why it is the powerhouse of the Mother Lode League.
With the Mother Lode League dual championship on the line, Calaveras fended off an extremely talented and previously undefeated in league action Summerville Bear squad to claim the league title. Calaveras defeated the Bears 44-31 Wednesday night in Tuolumne to clinch a perfect 5-0 league record.
Calaveras’ first-year head coach Andrew Garcia knew that winning the MLL dual championship would not be an easy task. The Bears entered Wednesday’s contest 3-0 and wanted nothing more than to end Calaveras’ streak and also wanted to make history by becoming the first Summerville team to capture a MLL wrestling title of any kind.
“I woke up at six this morning and my gut was already churning,” Garcia said. “I was dreading it but also looking forward to it all day. All week I kept preaching to the guys that it’s business as usual and they took care of business.”
Wednesday was Summerville’s senior night, and the wrestling program went above and beyond to make the night feel as big as possible for the hometown grapplers. With the gym darkened and the Bears taking the mat to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” there was no question Summerville wanted to prove to Calaveras that they hoped to end the night as league champions.
“It was a little intimidating,” Calaveras senior Colton Munniks said. “But I knew that if I wouldn't have shown my confidence and that I know how to wrestle, I would have lost. Our whole team showed confidence today.”
When asked what it means to have captured the MLL dual championship during his senior year, Munniks said, “It feels amazing. I wanted to go out with a bang, and I wanted a year to remember.”
Calaveras found itself trailing 6-0 before a match was wrestled, as the San Andreas squad was unable to fill the 106-pound weight class. In the first official match of the night, Calaveras’ Cynthia Meza (113) gave her squad six points with a pin of Summerville’s Hank Blott.
“That was crucial,” Garcia said about Meza beginning the night with a decisive pin. “I tell her that she’s the start to the momentum for our team and if she gives us a good start, everyone will follow. She started off the momentum and we had a good few matches after that.”
Cody Ferrante (120) followed by picking up a 9-1 victory, which gave Calaveras a 10-6 lead. Calaveras junior Cody Batterton (126) had an intense match with Summerville’s Preston Barnett. Batterton led 2-0 heading into the second period and added one point heading into the final two minutes. In the third period, Batterton collected points with two reversals and then with 30 seconds left, recorded a pin to push Calaveras’ lead to 16-6.
Garcia didn’t think that the Bears would hibernate all night and he was right. Trailing by 10, Summerville picked up a quick pin in the 132-pound match and followed that with a 10-0 win in the 138-pound match and 6-5 win in the 145-pound match to take a 19-16 lead.
Summerville had momentum on its side, and it was up to Munniks to make a stand. In the 152-pound match, Munniks picked up a pin midway through the second period, which gave Calaveras a lead it wouldn't surrender the rest of the evening.
“I think I could have done a little bit better, but I’m glad that I was able to get a win for my team and I was shooting for that pin,” Munniks said.
Following Munniks was senior Garrett Randolph (160). Randolph is not the tallest wrestler on Calaveras’ team. In fact, he may be the shortest. However, Randolph was able to use his size as an advantage while taking on the much taller Wyatt Frankenstein. Randolph defeated Frankenstein 9-0 to push Calaveras’ lead to 26-19.
“He’s had a problem before when he wrestles tall kids and he tries to be a tall kid,” Garcia said of Randolph. “Whereas this match, he wrestled low and made that kid adjust to his level. It really proved how much he’s grown with his technique, and it really allowed him to hit some of his crucial moves.”
Calaveras senior Carlos “CJ” Meza took on one of Summerville’s most talented wrestlers in senior Leon Tippett. In order to take on Tippett, Meza moved up from his normal wrestling weight class of 160s to 170.
“All I’m worried about is how strong he is, and he (Tippett) was pretty damn strong,” Meza said about wrestling someone who is heavier than him. “Mainly, I try to be a lot more explosive and use my speed and my strength at the same time.”
Meza and Tippett were tied 2-2 heading into the second period and that’s when Meza figured out a way to pin Tippett’s shoulders to the mat for the win.
“He’s a businessman,” Garcia said of Meza. “I told him all week that we were going to bump him to 170s to wrestle Tippett and he’d say, ‘Who’s that?’ He had that mentality that he’s going to come out and wrestle who he is going to wrestle, no matter what. And he came out and took it right to him. He really shined tonight.”
Sophomore Scott Beadles took care of business in the 182-pound match by winning via pin in the second period. Summerville collected pins in the 195- and 220-pound matches, which cut Calaveras’ lead to 38-31 with only one match remaining.
In the final match of the night, Calaveras senior Alberto Molina (HWT) pinned Summerville’s Julian Pimentel late in the third period to give Calaveras the 44-31 victory.
“He’s a first-year wrestler and I’m very fortunate to have such a strong and athletic kid and to coach him up to the best of my ability,” Garcia said about Molina. “His style is working for him, and it’s been quite a blessing to have him on my team.”
The win over Summerville not only gave Calaveras the Mother Lode League dual championship, but it also punched its ticket to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section wrestling team duals championship, which will take place Saturday at Natomas High School (3301 Fong Ranch Road) in Sacramento. Because of COVID-19, only league champions will be able to compete for a section championship, which cuts the field by half. Typically, two teams from each league would qualify.
In an email sent out by Will DeBoard, the assistant commissioner of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, DeBoard stated, “The event will be treated as a ‘mega event’ per CDPH guidelines, meaning all attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test (PCR within 48 hours, antigen test within 24 hours) with ID … Be prepared to be asked for this information if you show up.”